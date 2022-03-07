‘I’m confused to why we’re here..I don’t think it’s fair’ – Ukrainian couple told they can’t leave hotel after arrival in Dublin

A Ukrainian couple who have fled the war have been told to self-isolate after their arrival in Dublin.

Anastasiia Kyshmar and her partner Kyrylo are currently staying in a Travelodge hotel at Dublin Airport after their arrival where she said they are “not allowed” to leave until they finish quarantining, or they risk losing their supports.

However, there is currently no legal requirement in place for people coming into the country to quarantine.

She said that after their arrival in Dublin, they told border officers that they were fleeing the war and were escorted to a taxi which brought them to a hotel.

Ms Kyshmar said that despite her and her partner being fully vaccinated and having EU-recognised vaccination certs, they were told by Peter McVerry volunteers that they had to quarantine for six days with a PCR test on day three.

They also don’t know what will happen after they are done self-isolating.

“I was told that we would be moved to another hotel,” she said.

“I don’t even know my options and I was trying to talk to people but they wouldn’t give me a SIM card so I can’t call the immigration office here,” she said.

They have also been given leaflets in both English and Ukrainian from Peter McVerry staff, which state that they have to quarantine for “at least six days” and that they will be brought to Balseskin, a refugee and asylum seeker centre, when they are finished self-isolating.

“I’m confused to why we’re here and I don’t think it’s very fair.”

She also said that it was difficult to get information as to what will happen next or to get additional supports.

The couple, who lived in Odessa in Ukraine, were due to marry at the end of February but were forced to flee when war broke out.

She said that bombs “were falling next to us” when they were fleeing in the early hours of February 25.

“It looked like a sunrise. We didn’t know where to run,” she said.

They fled to the border with Moldova, where they queued for nine hours before finally getting to an airport in Romania where one of the first flights was to Dublin.

She said that her grandmother and her father are still in Ukraine.

“We have only two backpacks and we don’t have any clothes,” she said.

A spokesperson for Peter McVerry said that the charity works with International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) to provide supports for people coming into the country.

“We continue to operate these supports and are working to public health guidance and direction of IPAS,” they said.

“We have supported over 450 people in the last seven days of which over 60pc have been Ukranian nationals. We continue to support people as best we can in a fastly evolving situation and changing guidance.”

Social Democrat TD Jennifer Whitmore said that the Government must “immediately” put in place a system of support for those seeking refuge.

“It is not acceptable that Ukrainian refugees, having been promised a safe welcome in Ireland, are falling through the cracks in this manner,” she said.

“Their journey has been traumatic enough and Government must urgently deal with this to ensure that they are not further traumatised.”

