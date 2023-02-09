‘I'm an ordinary member of the party,’ says Bertie Ahern after rejoining Fianna Fáil

Bertie Ahern pictured as he arrives at a Fianna Fáil event where he spoke about the Good Friday agreement Photo: Gerry Mooney

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said he was expecting “substantial progress” on the Northern Ireland Protocol talks, if not “total progress,” in the next few weeks.

But it would not be a case of getting devolved government restored overnight, he said this evening.

Mr Ahern arrived at a Fianna Fáil event tonight, and played down any further ambition for national elected office.

However, he said he was still involving himself in public affairs “because I'm Bertie Ahern. I do it out of public service.” It emerged yesterday that he had rejoined Fianna Fáil.

He said he joined the party before Christmas following discussions in the parliamentary party in September.

“There was widespread support for me joining as a member, and that was followed up by a huge amount of the national executive and the councillors contacting me,” he said.

“I joined as an ordinary member of the O’Donvoan Rossa cumann that I was a member of for 41 years. So that's my status. I'm an ordinary member”

Asked by the Irish Independent if he had any intention of seeking elected office again, he said: “I have no intention of going back into my old job (Taoiseach).”

Asked about the Presidency, he said: “Listen my main job is staying alive that long. It doesn't come up for a long, long time, but I'm an ordinary member of the party.”

Arriving at a Fianna Fáil event in the Clayton Hotel where he was cheered to the rafters, Mr Ahern said he was just back from Brussels where he met last night with Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and the former Secretary of State Paul Murphy.

“We had the debate there on the Protocol and Northern Ireland issues. I was up North today. So my concentration will continue to be on the North and trying to get to get institutions up and running.”

He said that in the last 10 years “particularly since 2014, I've been to conferences on Brexit in all the border counties, huge meetings in Cavan and Monaghan and Donegal.”

He said he had been with all kinds of organisations, and next week will be with IBEC. “I've been doing these non-stop and I consider that my public service.”

Some 300 people at the Clayton Hotel cheered Mr Ahern as he spoke on the Good Friday Agreement to Fianna Fáil members from Dublin Bay South, at a meeting organisation by Deputy Jim O’Callaghan.

Mr Ahern said that some of his old friends were gone in the last 10 years, but he looked forward to seeing fellow members.

“My contribution hopefully will be working with the Taoiseach, and with the Tánaiste (Micheál Martin) as I did with Simon Coveney. That's where I see my role. I don't see myself to be a candidate again.”

He added: “If I can help my colleagues, I will help my colleagues but no more.”

Asked if he thought his return was divisive for some people, he answered: “No.”

People rose to their feet as Mr Ahern ended the packed Thomas Prior Hall at the Ballsbridge hotel where he was to have a ‘fireside chat’ with Irish News journalist Patricia McBride.

There were cheers and members standing with camera phones to take pictures as professional photographers crowded around.

Attendees included John Lahart TD, former MEP Eoin Ryan, James O’Connor TD, Deputy Shane Cassels and Senator Gerry Horkan.

Mr Ahern spoke about the Northern Ireland negotiations, as he recalled the peace process leading up to the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 – with the silver jubilee of the signing to be celebrated in April l0 next.

Mr Ahern said he was expecting “substantial progress” on the protocol talks, if not “total progress,” in the next few weeks -- but it would not be a case of getting devolved government restored overnight. He said he could see restoration of the institutions in the Autumn, but probably not before the 25th anniversary of the deal.

Mr Ahern said he was optimistic, since "the Good Friday Agreement stands until someone comes up with a better idea." He added: "There is no better idea."

If, for whatever reason, the talks failed there was "no going back to direct rule," he said, and the Irish Government had made that clear.

He said he hoped the Biden administration would convene a new economic conference if there was a new deal on the protocol and restoration of the institutions.



