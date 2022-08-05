‘I’m absolutely over the moon,’ says owner of newsagent which sold winning €5.5m Lotto ticket

Staff celebrate at Newspoint newsagent at the Galway Shopping Centre where the winning ticket for last Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot was sold. Picture: Iain McDonald / Mac Innes Photography

A local store in Galway city has been revealed as the selling location for Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot winning ticket worth €5,541,001.

The owner of Newspoint newsagent at the Galway Shopping Centre, on the Headford Road, said he was “overjoyed” to hear the news about one of his customers’ life-changing win. The ticket was sold on Sunday, July 31.

Billy Shearer said the newsagent opened its doors a year ago and employs eight people.

“I’m absolutely over the moon and delighted. We’re a small newsagent open about a year and this is our first ever big win,” he said.

“Our shop motto is, ‘local newsagent for local people’, so we’re hoping that it’s a local person or syndicate that’s won the big prize.

“There’s a great buzz and atmosphere around the town. Something like this really lifts people’s spirits.”

The National Lottery has also confirmed that the winner of Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot worth over €5.5 million has made contact and arrangements are now being made for the prize to be claimed.

The Galway player is the seventh Lotto jackpot winner of 2022 following wins by players in Wexford, Mayo, Meath, Dublin and Kilkenny. The Galway winner is also the 23rd National Lottery millionaire of 2022.