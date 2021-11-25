I’m A Celebrity: Richard Madeley reveals he has now left the camp after hospital visit

Broadcaster Richard Madeley has revealed that he has left the I’m a Celebrity camp after receiving hospital treatment in the early hours of the morning.

In a statement released this afternoon, he said: “Firstly just to say that I’m absolutely fine.

"I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution. By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.

“Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority.

"I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue…even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle…

“Thank you to everyone who supported me on my brief but completely unforgettable adventure – I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life.”

Meanwhile, a statement from the show said: "Our strict Covid protocols means Richard has sadly had to leave the show as he is no longer in the bubble the celebrities form when entering the castle.

"He has been a truly brilliant camp mate and we thank him for being part of this series."

The 65-year-old TV presenter had been taken to hospital as a precaution after falling ill at the castle in North Wales.