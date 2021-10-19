Illegal fireworks warning as Gardaí fear Halloween injuries

The damage done to a mannequin's hand after picking up an unexploded firework

HALLOWEEN and October bank holiday revellers have been warned of the dangers posed by powerful black market fireworks.

Fire brigade officials and Gardaí issued the warning amid fears potentially lethal illegal fireworks are being distributed nationwide.

Detectives stressed that all illegal fireworks detected will be immediately seized amid fears that further life-changing injuries will be suffered from fireworks accidents this year.

A crackdown on fireworks has been launched by Gardaí amid concerns that some fireworks being brought into Ireland via Europe, Northern Ireland and England are so powerful as to be potentially life-threatening.

Gardaí warned that anyone caught supplying such illegal and potentially dangerous fireworks could face prosecution.

In one case, a Chinese-made firework was described as "like a mini-howitzer".

Gardaí pointed out that last year Waterford Fire Brigade members narrowly escaped serious injury when a firework was discharged as one of their appliances - and the incendiary managed to deflect into the vehicle cabin.

Incredibly, no serious injuries were caused.

However, Gardaí warned that, over the past decade, people have suffered third degree burns and have lost fingers and parts of limbs because of accidents with illegal fireworks.

Concern has also mounted that some cheap Halloween outfits being sold on the black market do not adhere to safety standards and could pose either a choking or a fire risk.

Increased consumer spending has resulted in an alarming surge in sales of illegal fireworks - some of which are described by Gardaí as "so dangerous as to be potentially lethal."

An average of 20 people each year attend hospitals across Ireland for firework-related injuries.

Most are minor burns but Ireland has witnessed several life-changing injuries inflicted by black market fireworks.

Other injuries have proven so severe they have required the amputations of fingers and parts of hands.

The garda crackdown is underpinned by a surge in accidents involving fireworks.

In 2017, a young woman suffered burn injuries when a firework was lit and deliberately dropped in her hood as a prank.

In Northern Ireland, a young woman lost several fingers when a lit firework exploded before she could throw it.

Garda concerns have been heightened by the increasing power of illegal fireworks being distributed, many made in China.

Officers warned that, in some cases, quality control is virtually non-existent with fireworks igniting just seconds after fuses are lit.

Mostly sourced in Northern Ireland, such illegal fireworks are now found from Dublin to Kerry and from Galway to Wexford.

"The bottom line is that anyone who uses one of these fireworks is a fool," a garda spokesperson warned.

"These fireworks are illegal, they are a danger to public health and they can result in the most catastrophic health consequences."

"Anybody who uses them are fools because it is a risk to their health and safety - not to mention the health and safety of innocent people around them."

One Chinese firework, called a 'Black Skorpion', resembles a miniature missile and fires a ball of flame several hundred feet into the sky.

Another is called 'Flaming Dragon' and involves multiple detonations - but the product has been reported to have faulty fuses.