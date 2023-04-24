‘I’ll miss you my dear friend’: The Script's Glen Power pens heartfelt tribute to late bandmate Mark Sheehan

The Script’s Glen Power has paid a heartfelt tribute to his bandmate and “brother in arms” Mark Sheehan following his death.

Mr Sheehan, the rock band’s guitarist, died on April 14 at the age of 46 following a “brief illness”.

He formed the band in Dublin in 2001 alongside frontman Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Power.

The Dublin native was a father-of-three and lived in the US with his wife Rina who he married at the age of 25.

Writing an open letter to his late bandmate, Glen Power said the pair “clicked instantly” and that Mark was a “man of his word”.

“It’s so hard to write these words. I can’t believe I am writing them,” he said in a post on social media.

“It was in 2005 that I met Mark Sheehan. I knew he meant what he said. One night hanging out together, he said to me ‘I am taking you to the top’ and looking back now, 10 years later, I can honestly say that Mark was indeed a man of his word.

“For an Irish band to play Croke Park to 82,000 people in their hometown in front of their friends and family, that is the top.”

The Script's accomplishments will always stand as a “testament to Mark Sheehan’s drive and vision”, the Dubliner said.

“It was his belief in what he saw in us together that brought out the best in everyone and really carried us forward.”

Power said Mark was a “true leader in every sense of the word” and he will miss his “sense of humour”.

“He could detect when we were all nervous or tired and he would diffuse that with a perfectly timed one liner and then carry on like he didn’t say anything at all while Danny and I couldn’t control ourselves cracking up,” he said.

Power went on to say that while the band were on the road last year, Sheehan had been giving him tips on songwriting, adding that there was “so much more” he wanted to explore with his friend.

“We travelled so far and so wide, saw so many faces and places we never expected to see, us against the world, a Brotherhood. Mark, I’ll miss you my dear friend, we did it, we made it,” he said.

“Thanks for pushing me outside my comfort zone and believing in me. But most of all, thank you for the laughs, for the friendship and for bringing us all together.

“I know I’ll see you again one day on that big stage in the sky and we can finish that song… Thanks for everything, Love you Brother, Glen.”