Ikea Ireland says it provides full pay for workers out due to Covid-19 as unvaccinated UK staff who are close contacts have sick pay cut

Ikea Ireland says it does not ask employees about their vaccination status

Ikea Ireland has said it pays all workers here 100pc of their contracted hours if they are out of work due to Covid-19, regardless of their vaccination status.

The Swedish retailer said it follows government policy and does not ask employees about their vaccination status.

It comes as reports emerged that Ikea has cut sick pay for unvaccinated staff in the UK who were told to self-isolate because they were deemed to be a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case.

In a statement released to the Irish Independent, IKEA Ireland said: “In line with country guidance in Ireland, all co-workers are paid 100pc of contracted hours during any Covid-related absence – irrespective of their vaccination status or the reason for their Covid absence, be that, a positive test, household or self-isolation.

"Under no circumstance do we ask for or hold a co-workers vaccination status.”

Following the decision to cut sick pay for unvaccinated staff in the UK who are close contacts, staff there could be left with the UK’s Statutory Sick Pay minimum of £96.35 a week while they isolate.

Over 10,000 employees work in Ikea’s 21 stores across the UK and the company has described the issue as an “emotive topic” but promised people’s circumstances would be “considered on a case-by-case basis” – the Independent.co.uk has reported.

Ordinarily Ikea’s UK workers get enhanced sick pay and earn on average between £400 to £450 a week.

Fully vaccinated people in England do not need to self-isolate after coming into close contact with someone who has Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Irish residents who have had a booster jab will no longer need to restrict their movements if they are identified as a close contact of a confirmed Covid case, the Health Minister has confirmed.

Stephen Donnelly said the Cabinet plans tomorrow to scrap the requirement to restrict movements for close contacts.

Those who have had a booster jab or have recently recovered from Covid-19 will no longer need to restrict their movements, as long as they have no symptoms, he told Newstalk.

He said that one health worker in every eight was out because of current rules and the ditching of the requirement for healthy close contacts would help with the workload.