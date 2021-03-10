| 7.3°C Dublin

Ignore the showboating politicians criticising RTÉ for airing the Meghan and Harry interview

RTÉ made back the cash it spent on Oprah show many times over

Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. RTÉ paid around €10,000 for the rights to screen the programme, which is a bargain price as the broadcaster would have generated multiples of that figure in advertising revenue. Photo: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. RTÉ paid around €10,000 for the rights to screen the programme, which is a bargain price as the broadcaster would have generated multiples of that figure in advertising revenue. Photo: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

Pat Stacey

IT was inevitable that some politician, spying a golden opportunity to score a few meaningless populist points, would condemn RTÉ’s decision to pay an estimated €10,000 for the rights to show Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan and Harry.

In the event, we were treated to the spectacle of two of them kicking up a ridiculous racket that made them look extremely foolish: Labour’s Marie Sherlock and Sinn Féin’s Imelda Munster.

It’s worth bearing in mind that these two are their parties’ spokespersons on communications and media, so you’d expect them to have at least a rudimentary grasp of how television broadcasting works.

