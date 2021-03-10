Ignore the showboating politicians criticising RTÉ for airing the Meghan and Harry interview

IT was inevitable that some politician, spying a golden opportunity to score a few meaningless populist points, would condemn RTÉ’s decision to pay an estimated €10,000 for the rights to show Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan and Harry.

In the event, we were treated to the spectacle of two of them kicking up a ridiculous racket that made them look extremely foolish: Labour’s Marie Sherlock and Sinn Féin’s Imelda Munster.

It’s worth bearing in mind that these two are their parties’ spokespersons on communications and media, so you’d expect them to have at least a rudimentary grasp of how television broadcasting works.

Instead, they seem equally clueless.

Sherlock told the Sunday World she’ll be writing to RTÉ to find out how much it paid for the rights and why it thought it necessary to buy the programme in the first place.

Her argument was that “the vast majority of houses have access to UK channels”, either through Saorview or a different television provider, therefore, there was no reason for RTÉ to purchase the programme.

Munster went one further and said she intends to table a question in the Dáil on the matter, adding: “Perhaps they [RTÉ] think there will be interest in it, but why buy the rights when it’s going to be on other channels such as ITV?”

In the interest of saving Sherlock and Munster some time and trouble – not to mention saving the several hundred euro it costs taxpayers every time a TD tables a dumb Dáil question – let’s clarify a few things.

The vast majority of households do indeed have “access to UK channels”, as Sherlock said. But they don’t have access to ITV, which had exclusive UK rights to the Meghan and Harry show.

Saorview doesn’t carry ITV, or indeed any UK channels. Virgin Media doesn’t carry ITV, either. If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can receive ITV, but only by manually adding it to your channels.

This involves going into settings and entering the correct codes for frequency, polarisation, symbol rate and FEC. Before you do any of that, however, you have to go on the internet and find out what the correct codes for ITV are.

While it’s hardly rocket science, it’s still a laborious process, especially for anyone who’s not remotely tech-savvy. And even if you do manually add ITV, you won’t be able to pause, rewind or record programmes the way you can on pre-installed channels.

That neither Sherlock and Munster appeared to know this when they started mouthing off beggars belief. Even if you put their ignorance to one side, having a pop at RTÉ for shelling out €10,000 for the rights is a cheap and idiotic shot.

Whatever you think about the British royals (and I prefer to think about them as little as possible), this was a major television event of enormous interest to many people in this country. The proof is in the viewing figures.

The average audience for the two-hour programme on RTÉ2 on Monday night was a massive 725,000. A further 100,000 have already watched it on the RTÉ Player.

RTÉ knew the audience would be enormous, and you can bet that the rates for advertising slots during the programme reflected this.

The rates differ wildly, depending on what the programme is. But if you consider that a 30-second slot during First Dates, which is one of RTÉ2’s most popular series, will set you back €4,700, you don’t have to be a maths wizard to figure out that RTÉ has made back the money it splashed out on Oprah with Meghan and Harry multiple times over.

The amount broadcasters pay for an acquisition like this is pegged to the size of the market it serves. This is why ITV, which covers the whole of the UK, had to cough up €1.2m for the same thing RTÉ was able to snap up for €10,000.

The argument that the money would have been better spent on producing original Irish content is just more showboating political hogwash.

Making original programmes is expensive, and €10,000 is just a fraction of the cost of a single edition of The Late Late Show or Dancing with the Stars.

It’s often difficult to defend RTÉ’s spending habits. This, however, was one smart investment.