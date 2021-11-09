‘If they want to stay open, they really need to enforce these rules’ – Varadkar issues warning to entire hospitality sector

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that if the hospitality sector wants to stay open, “they really need to enforce” Covid guidelines in the coming weeks and months.

Mr Varadkar said the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will be carrying out increased checks on businesses in the near future to ensure they are following the rules around Covid vaccine certs and promised “enforcement actions” against businesses that are not following protocols.

The Tánaiste said the HSA’s capabilities are being beefed up so it can carry out more than the average seven checks per day it is currently conducting.

The HSE and other bodies also carry out checks on businesses to ensure compliance with the Covid guidelines.

“Bear in mind that the reports back from the HSA are broadly positive and it does show that the vast majority of operators are in compliance but some are not. We need to make sure that we carry out more inspections and we carry out more enforcement actions against those that are not [compliant].

“Particularly, [we need] to appeal to the sector that if they want to stay open, they really need to enforce these rules,” he told RTÉ’s News at One.

“It does [need to be expanded] and we are doing that. It’s important to say that it’s not just the HSA that completes checks and about 46,000 checks have been carried out since May 2020. 707 of those have been done since July by the HSA so there are lots of different bodies doing inspections but we do intend to step them up,” Mr Varadkar said.

His comments come as Government officials met with representatives of the hospitality sector today to discuss compliance and other factors such as communication around public health measures.

Hospitality and nightlife representatives called for a greater enforcement when it comes to customers having to show their Covid cert and possible fines or even closures for non-compliant businesses.

At a meeting with Government officials this afternoon, representatives from pubs, restaurants and nightclub groups said there is a need for sanctions for those who are not asking for Covid certs.

Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) chief executive, Padraig Cribben, told the meeting that the enforcement powers of both the HSE and HSA need to be ramped up.

A statement from the federation said that “only a credible threat of enforcement will bring those flouting the law into line”.

“We all need to focus on compliance and awareness, all venues should continue checking for proof of immunity along with the other required measures while the public need to play their part through wearing masks and following the rules currently in place,” he said.

Government officials also expressed concern about the rising incidence of the virus among young people aged 19 to 24, and that one in five of them are not fully vaccinated.

Sources said the meeting was not a “slap on the wrist” for the hospitality and nightlife sectors and that the officials made a commitment to work with the sector.

The officials also asked for the sectors to work with them in changing the behaviour of the public and sources said the sector was not blamed for the recent spike in cases.

Representatives from the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), the VFI, Irish Hotels Federation (IHF), the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), Live Venue Collective and Give Us the Night attended the meeting.

The officials also told the sector of their plans for communications campaigns to increase the enforcement of Covid certs.

The RAI described the meeting as “productive, full and frank”.

“The hospitality representatives collectively called for stronger sanctions including penalties, fines and closures for businesses flouting the regulations and breaching Covid guidelines,” it said in a statement.

“Government officials engaged with representatives in a proactive and informative manner in terms of presentation of public health communication plans, Covid health data and hospital capacity as we enter the winter period.”

Opposition politicians have called for a helpline to report hospitality businesses which do not check Covid certs.

Latest figures have shown that 30pc of hospitality businesses did not ask customers to produce their cert.

Social Democrat TD Catherine Murphy said at Leinster House that she would be in favour of a stricter clampdown on businesses that are flouting the rules.

She said a helpline would mean HSE and HSA officers conducting checks could target the businesses which are not in full compliance.

“A helpline is one of the things that was looked for, where people can ring and say, ‘Look, I wasn’t checked’. So that you’re actually going after places that are non-compliant, rather than going into places that are fully compliant.

“I think that’s only fair to the ones that are in compliance,” she said.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said he would also be in favour of a helpline.

“I think where people don’t feel safe, they should have an avenue to report it and indeed workers, should have an avenue to report it,” he said.

He said that the Government needs to “look after their own house” after chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said his own Covid cert was not checked upon arrival at Dublin Airport.

“This isn’t just about what is happening in hospitality, in bars and restaurants, the State itself has failed, according to Tony Holohan, to properly police these issues, even at Dublin Airport,” he added.