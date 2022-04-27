‘I’d say just do it, get on the plane’ – Irish couple urge people to work in Australia as new scheme launched

AN IRISH nurse and her partner who have been living in Australia for three years have recommended anyone considering a move Down Under to take the plunge.

Rachel Hoey (27) and her boyfriend Padraig Carolan (27) moved to Melbourne in November 2019.

Originally from Co Meath, Ms Hoey is a nurse and Mr Carolan works in recruitment for a nursing agency.

The couple love the Australian way of life and are in no rush to return home anytime soon. They are on their third working holiday visa and will need to decide if they are going to seek sponsorship or permanent residency.

“We did a stint in Sydney for six months last year, but we came back then to Melbourne,” said Ms Hoey.

"We had planned to stay for at least a year, and we were only here a few weeks and we loved it. We were like, ‘right, we need to sort our farm work out and get our regional work ticked off so we can stay a second year'.

“We’re still here now into our third year.”

Mr Carolan said Melbourne is a very relaxed city and something about it has captured their hearts.

“We told everyone when we were leaving that it was going to be a year or two years. We’re heading for three years now and there’s still no plan to go home just yet,” he said.

“It’s different to home, big time. I think it’s the laid-back nature of Melbourne as a city.

"There’s always stuff happening, there’s always football on, soccer, concerts, the F1, but you still don’t feel like you’re in a rush going anywhere. It’s a hard one to put my finger on.”

Ms Hoey said there is a great Irish community in Australia and that the pair always hear native accents and see a variety of GAA jerseys when out and about.

The couple both play for St Kevin’s GAA club in Melbourne and said the community is like one big family.

“The community itself is crazy,” adds Mr Carolan. “If, for example, anyone was to lose their job or look for a new job, you put it up in a group chat and all of a sudden, you’re starting a new job the next day.

"The Irish really do look after each other over here; it’s very tight-knit. It helps with homesickness massively.”

Ms Hoey said she finds the work-life balance much better in Australia and less chaotic.

“Work isn’t as chaotic as it would be at home and once you finish work, you’re done for the evening. I think opportunities for work are so much better as well,” she said.

This comes following the announcement of a scheme run by the South Australian Tourism Commission (SATC). It is aiming to attract working holidaymakers back to Australia to help address employment gaps and skills shortages in the country.

A limited number of return flights from Ireland to Adelaide are on offer at just €10.

Irish citizens aged 18-35 can register online for the €10 return tickets, which go on sale in May.

Only 200 return flights are being made available at the special €10 price. Applicants must also be Irish or British citizens, have a working holiday visa and be available to travel before September 30 this year.

The couple said this scheme is a “phenomenal opportunity” and a “no-brainer” for workers seeking a lifestyle change.

“I wish it was around when we were starting off. I would encourage anyone to do it. Even if they’re considering it, I’d say just do it, get on the plane and if you’re over here and you don’t like it, you can always go home,” Ms Hoey said.

“The culture’s different, the weather’s different, there’s so much to see and do,” said Mr Carolan.

Meanawhile the Irish director of a construction company in Sydney has said there are greater opportunities for people in Australia to earn money.

Ollie Gordon (35) is originally from Easkey, Co Sligo, and moved to Australia 11 years ago. He has lived in Sydney for the last six years.

Mr Gordon, who is the director of Tradeconnex Construction & Labour Hire in Sydney, welcomed the news that cheap flights have been offered to Irish and UK citizens to entice them to make the move.

Over the last two years, he has struggled to recruit new workers due to the pandemic.

“I run a recruitment labour hire business over here so for the last couple of years we’ve hired Irish and English backpackers who come over, they do their regional work with us, their do solar farms and working in regional parts of Australia,” he said.

“Over the last two years we haven’t had a new influx of people and people not needing to do their regional work, it’s been hard for us to get workers. Even since the borders opened, we can see already a massive influx of people, which makes it a lot easier for us to get a good workforce out working.

“Trying to source labour in them local areas in regional Australia is a lot harder to get than having people that want to go and get their regional work done and earn some money. A lot of our workforce came from the GAA clubs and friends of friends.”

Mr Gordon became a citizen on Australia Day in 2016 and considers Sydney home.

“I was home in February, and I love seeing my family but I’m here so long like the opportunities that Australia has given me, I love it over here. In the mornings I walk down to the beach with the dog, come back and into work for 8.30am and I like the opportunity it’s given me over here,” he said.

“It’s not an opportunity you can get everywhere in the world and it’s a good positive way of life. The weather does help, it’s a good life like this morning I’m walking down towards Coogee beach and meeting a friend of mine for breakfast at 6.30.”

The Sligo native said he would recommend people to take up the offer from the South Australian Tourism Commission (SATC) to register for a limited number of return flights from Ireland to Adelaide at just €10/£10.

Mr Gordon said there are great opportunities in Australia to earn more and have a better lifestyle.

“Even if it’s only for a couple of years, there’s a lot of friends I know who came here for a couple of years and they’ve saved up money that they could buy a house or build a house at home,” he said.

“There’s so much opportunity to make money here, you can work in the mines, sacrifice your time and work up to three weeks at a time and get a lot of money. It seems to be a lot easier to put some money together for yourself and just the regular person can get ahead very quickly.”