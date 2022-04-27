| 11.3°C Dublin

‘I’d say just do it, get on the plane’ – Irish couple urge people to work in Australia as new scheme launched

The South Australian Tourism Commission is aiming to attract working holidaymakers down under

Rachel Hoey and her boyfriend Padraig Carolan moved to Melbourne in November 2019 Expand
Sligo native Ollie Gordon has lived in Australia for 11 years. Photo: Jordan Betteridge Expand

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

AN IRISH nurse and her partner who have been living in Australia for three years have recommended anyone considering a move Down Under to take the plunge.

Rachel Hoey (27) and her boyfriend Padraig Carolan (27) moved to Melbourne in November 2019.

