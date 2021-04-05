"I'd rather spend quality time with my loved ones than dying time with them."

A mum-of-three is flying to Mexico this week after an outpouring of public generosity raised funds needed for what may be her only chance of survival in her fourth cancer battle.

Carol Brennan (49) refused to give up when advised to get her 'affairs into order' after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer in recent weeks.

Now, she will leave on Thursday to fly to Mexico where she has been accepted for specialised treatment, thanks to public kindness which has raised almost €65,000 in just three weeks, of the total cost of €130,000 needed.

Time is not on the side of the Finglas resident and the funding boost allows her to access the first round of treatments while fundraising continues.

She will spend over four weeks in Mexico for the first sessions of the chemotherapy.

Carol says she just wants to spend whatever quality time she has left with her three sons Ryan (24), Connor (17) and Sam (15) and family, instead of spending it being desperately sick because of side effects that she experiences from intensive chemotherapy.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer when I was 30 but after a battle with treatment, I went into remission for about six years. Then a scan detected a cyst in my pancreas which medics were suspicious of and decided to remove,” she said.

"However I was left on a seven-month waiting list so when it was removed, it had changed and a biopsy concluded it was cancerous.

"I have been going for six-month scans since and everything showed up fine until a few weeks ago when one check showed up cancerous nodes around the pancreas and stomach area and some cancerous tissue speckled on my lungs.

"Funny, I noticed that I was feeling really full after a few bites but I didn't realise it was one of the symptoms of pancreatic cancer.

"I was told I should get my affairs in order. I was asked if I wanted to know how long they thought I had left, but I didn't. I don't want to know.

"As long as I am well enough and I'm able to walk around, I will fight this.

"I was told that here (in Ireland), chemotherapy was my only option. I've had one session so far and I've been sick for 11 days.

"I started researching options and came across the Berkeley Institute International which has started a trial SEF (side-effect free) chemotherapy and luckily, I've been accepted in Mexico

"However, time is of the essence and they need me there as soon as possible.

“Thanks to wonderful people out there, I've managed to raise half of the money already so I can afford the first round of treatments. My family will continue to fundraise for the remaining costs.

“For me, it's the only option. It gives me some hope – quite possibly my only hope. Even if it only gives me a few years, it would be a few years’ quality time with my sons Ryan, Connor and Sam.

"At the minute, my reaction to the intensive treatment in Ireland means whatever time I have left, I'll be here lying on the floor and feeling really sick and what good is that for everyone.

"I'd rather spend quality time with my loved ones than dying time with them."

Anyone who would like to help can do so here: www.gofundme.com/f/help-mother-of-3-carol-get-life-saving-treatment





Online Editors