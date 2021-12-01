‘I’d love to know where he’s got his evidence’ – Ref contradicts TD’s claim GAA has problem with abuse of officials

GAA referee David Gough has contradicted TD and former Mayo footballer Alan Dillon’s assertion that abuse of officials in the sport is no different to which soccer refs receive.

Mr Gough said abuse levels directed at GAA referees are “nowhere near” what FAI referees experience and added he was “surprised” to read Deputy Dillon’s comments in the media on this.

“I can only speak personally, but the level of abuse that’s thrown at me is quite small. It would be quite small in comparison to what is being reported within the FAI.

“I was surprised to hear Alan Dillon’s comments in the paper that the GAA is no different as it is obviously quite different.

"We’re not at the stage where we are escalating events to strikes,” Mr Gough said on RTÉ Morning Ireland.

Deputy Dillon said abuse of referees in the GAA was no different and a lot of it was being “swept under the carpet”.

“I’d love to know where he got his evidence for that. I am not aware of any empirical evidence to support that statement and I can only speak from anecdotal evidence and speaking with my own colleagues, the abuse levels are nowhere near as high as within the FAI,” Mr Gough said.

Mr Gough agreed with the suggestion that reffing a bigger game with a larger crowd “insulates” referees from abuse and it is much different to “reffing a Meath Junior match on a Sunday morning where you have 50-100 people and you can hear what is being said to you”.

Mr Gough admitted he has only been scared once in his career as a football referee.

“I was scared once, in an All-Ireland semi-final in 2016 when I made a mistake and walked off the pitch not knowing I had made a mistake. I would say on that day there was a lot of abuse thrown at me as I was walking off and that was scary as I didn’t understand why there was such language being thrown at me,” Mr Gough said.

Mr Gough said he supported the FAI referees stance to escalate to a strike event in the case of the Dublin underage leagues in recent weeks due to the abuse being suffered.

“We’re all volunteers, no one is making money from this. We’re not out there to ruin games but only to facilitate them and ensure teams have a fair opportunity to win,” Mr Gough said.

Mr Gough said a hugely positive move at underage GAA games is the silent sideline whereby management can only shout words of encouragement aimed to their players. This has resulted in “very little” abuse of officials in underage games in Meath, Mr Gough said.