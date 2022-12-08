Icy weather to multiply the expense of heating our homes

Imminent freezing weather will lead to a massive increase in household energy bills.

Families will be forced to leave the heating on for longer than usual as the country experiences below-zero temperatures forecast for this week.

It could result in the cost of heating a typical home shooting up by around 240pc to €120 to cover the cost of just one week of cold weather.

Last week, milder weather meant a typical family were spending as little as €35 to heat their home, figures calculated by Daragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie show.

Read More

An Arctic air mass over Ireland will reduce temperatures to -4C, bringing icy roads and pavements, snow, sleet and hail.

The extreme weather comes as families are already being hit by record high prices for energy.

The costs have more than doubled in the last 18 months, when there have been about 60 separate price-rise announcements from electricity and gas suppliers.

Home-heating oil prices are up by more than 50pc on this time last year, and logs and other solid fuels have also shot up in price.

“Given the near-record warm October and November we had, many households prob-ably only had their heating on for an hour in the morning and an hour in the evening until now,” Mr Cassidy said.

“But with temperatures set to plummet well below freezing for the next week at least, households are likely to want to have their heating on much longer – maybe six or seven hours of the day.”

He said this means households could be facing an increase in their weekly heating costs of around €70 to €90.

This is up from €35 a week to about €105 to €120, which is similar for those with oil-fired boilers.

A two-week cold snap, which some longer-term forecasts are hinting at, would mean extra costs of up to €180.

However, those with electric panels or electric storage heating could face even higher costs, given electricity is around three times the price of gas at the moment, Mr Cassidy said.

He pointed out that he has had to make a number of assumptions to arrive at the figures.

The cold snap will pile even more pressure on families grappling with inflation rates last seen during the 1980s.

Calculations by economist Austin Hughes show the cost-of-living crisis is expected to set the average family back by an additional €3,000 a year because of inflation in the cost of energy, motor fuel and food and rising mortgage rates.

Earlier this week, a Central Statistics Office survey found about 80pc of people said they have experienced a decrease in disposable income in the last 12 months.

It also showed 64pc expect their situation to get worse in the coming year.

Higher food costs alone mean families have to spend an extra €40 a week in shops.

Met Éireann issued a winter weather advisory for the entire country this week as an Arctic air mass sets in.

It warned: “Showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur during the second half of the week. Updates with potential warnings will be issued in the coming days.”