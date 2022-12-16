Ryanair said some cancellations and delays are possible. Photo: Miriam McDonald

Passengers flying to and from Dublin Airport have been warned that there could be further disruption this weekend due to severe weather conditions across Europe.

It’s understood that the potential for disruption stems from icy conditions at airports in countries outside of Ireland, but the specific routes which could be impacted have not been identified at this stage.

In a statement released this evening, Ryanair warned that a “small number” of its over 7,500 flights this weekend could affected.

“Due to adverse icy weather across Europe, we may be forced to delay and possibly cancel a small number of our over 7,500 flights this weekend (16-18 Dec),” a spokesperson for the airline said.

“Our teams are working hard to minimise disruption to customers and Ryanair advises all customers flying this weekend to check the Ryanair website/app for flight status before travelling to the airport.

“We sincerely apologise for these weather-related disruptions which are beyond our control.”

It comes as hundreds of flights to and from the Dublin Airport have been cancelled over the last week as a result of the severe weather, which has brought freezing fog and ice across the UK and Europe.

Tomorrow’s 3.10pm British Airways flight to Dublin from London Heathrow (BA837) and the 4.00pm British Airways flights from Dublin to London Heathrow (BA837) have been cancelled so far.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Aer Lingus said: “We plan to operate our full schedule as planned this weekend however, there many be some delays at European Airports due to winter weather conditions.

“Our customer care team will communicate directly with customers should their be any changes to their travel.”

Met Éireann has issued a nationwide Status Yellow ice warning which is in place until noon tomorrow.

“Icy conditions in some areas today (Friday) and tonight as showers gradually track southeastwards over the country. Some of the showers will be of freezing rain, sleet and possibly snow,” Met Éireann said.

Last night was the coldest night across the country since an artic airmass moved in last week. Temperatures fell to below -3C at Dublin Airport overnight.

Meanwhile, daa, which runs the airport, said work is continuing to ensure the facility remains open and fully operational this weekend.

Its Media Relations Manager, Graeme McQueen, said: “There were no weather-related issues at Dublin Airport today. While the current spell of very cold weather is forecast to end this weekend, our dedicated snow and ice teams remain on standby for the coming days to ensure that Dublin Airport remains open and fully operational, as it has been continuously over the past eight days.”

