Iconic Dublin bookstore Chapters announces it is closing its doors after 40 years

The iconic Chapters bookstore in Dublin has announced it will close its doors after 40 years in business.

The independent shop on Parnell Street is best-known for its extensive second-hand section as well as new books.

In a message posted on Twitter this morning, Chapters said it has decided to close its doors early next year.

The store will also hold a clearance sale to show their gratitude to customers.

“Announcement: After 40 years in business @chaptersbooks will close its doors early in 2022.

"To extend our sincere gratitude to customers old and new, we are hosting a huge clearance sale,” it said.

The shop is offering two for one on all items excluding bestsellers.

The store thanked everyone for their well wishes and said it was “incredible” to see such support already.

“A sincere thank you to you all for your custom over 40 years in business.

"We are truly grateful, William Kinsella, owner, and all the staff at Chapters” the store added.

Established in 1983, Chapters was originally located on Wicklow Street before moving to Abbey Street and then Parnell Street.