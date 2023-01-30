Leadership of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) has finally broken its silence on the ousting of three members, while defending itself as a group of “daughters, mothers, grandmothers” who are doing their best.

The ICA, the biggest and oldest women’s organisation in the country, has been mired in controversy since it emerged that three women were kicked off the charity’s national executive board (NEB) after they raised concerns about corporate governance and finance.

Patricia Madden, Carol Grogan and Joanne Dunphy Allen were not given a reason for their removal from the board last October, and ICA members were not informed of the unusual measure by the organisation’s leadership.

Since the women’s removal emerged, a number of other concerns and controversies within the ICA have also come to light, prompting major unease among the organisation’s 6,000 members.

Up until now, the ICA has not acknowledged or confirmed that the three women were kicked off the board.

The ICA issued a statement to members last weekend, which it said was unanimously agreed by its NEB. In the statement, it said that its board has the right to remove someone if two-thirds of its members voted in favour of the measure.

“This right was invoked in respect of three persons in October last. There is no requirement in the constitution to attribute reasons in the passing of the resolution,” the statement said. The ICA said that the issue was a “sensitive matter”.

The statement said that “recent media articles” about the ICA and its governance “have caused upset to many members who are committed to the organisation and all that it stands for”.

The ICA board said that in issuing a statement, it was seeking to “draw a line” under issues raised about it – including concerns raised by the Charities Regulator, the controversial sale of fine art, questions about unusual rental payments for home office use and the current legal structure of the ICA.

“We are a group of 13 women – daughters, mothers, grandmothers – representative of the entire organisation nationally. We are committed to doing our best for the organisation,” the statement from the ICA board said.

It added: “All charities have limited resources and the focus of the board of any charity must be the furtherance of the charitable objectives of the organisation. As members of the NEB, we must not allow valuable organisational resources to be diverted away from the important work of our charity.”

The lengthy statement, set out in the format of a question-and-answer session, also considers how the ICA is “going to move forward now”.

“The entire NEB is united in its commitment to address the corporate governance matters explained above as efficiently as possible to move the organisation forward towards continued success and a bright future,” it said.

“The NEB would like to thank the members of the ICA for their ongoing commitment and support of the organisation. To the many members who expressed support and kind words in recent times, we are thankful.”