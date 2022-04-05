Iberdrola Ireland to hike gas and electricity prices next month

A man walks past a burning gas pipeline that was hit during shelling from Russian positions in a neighbourhood in northern Kharkiv as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Gas and electricity supplier Iberdrola Ireland has become the latest to announce double digit price hikes.

From May 5th it is raising the price of gas 11pc and electricity by 24pc for average customers.

The change will add €12 onto the average monthly household gas bill and €33 onto the average monthly household electricity bill, the company said.

Customers on discounted tariffs will continue to receive their current level of discount, including discounts for paying by Direct Debit and receiving paperless billing, if applicable.

Head of Iberdrola Ireland, Sean O’Loughlin, said the price rises are in response to “unprecedented conditions” in the global energy market.

The new tariffs will come into effect on 5th May 2022.

Gas and oil prices on wholesale markets have shot up over the past year and that accelerated following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has raised doubts over the security of European energy supplies.

In Brussels last night Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said Ireland would support “stronger actions” on Russian gas exports as EU countries bicker over an energy embargo. However, he insisted it was “a national view” and that EU unity was paramount.

"The Irish government have made clear that we do support stronger actions being taken regarding the export of gas and other forms of energy from Russia,” Mr Donohoe told reporters after a meeting of the eurozone’s 19 finance ministers in Luxembourg on Monday.

“We do appreciate that there are many differing views on this matter across the European Union, and we have seen, to date, that maintaining a unified and cohesive stance regarding the enforcement of sanctions is a real source of strength.

“And the Taoiseach and other members of government outlined our support for looking at how measures could be strengthened in the future.”

Mr Donohoe said that eurozone economic growth “will slow” in 2022 as a result of the war in Ukraine and several rounds of sanctions on Russia.

EU ministers will step up sanctions talks on Tuesday following reports of civilian massacres by Russian troops in the town of Bucha, near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, over the weekend. The EU and Ukraine are investigating whether the incidents amount to war crimes.

Mr Donohoe said the images were "horrifying” and that the EU was “appalled”. "We stand ready to step up sanctions and support for the people of Ukraine,” he said.

The EU’s 27 ministers are to discuss further sanctions on Tuesday.

EU economy chief Paolo Gentiloni said that the EU needed “to strengthen our unity and to increase our response”. He said EU growth would remain positive in 2022 although the bloc would “trim” its next economic forecast, due to be published on May 16.