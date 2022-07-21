‘I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy’ – Mayo goalkeeper Rob Hennelly reveals hurt caused by online abuse

Mayo goalkeeper Rob Hennelly has spoken openly for the first time about the online abuse he received after his county were defeated in the 2016 All-Ireland final.

That year was in the middle of the great Dublin-Mayo rivalry, and the 2016 final was ultimately decided following a rare replay. Unfortunately for Mayo they came up short, by just one point.

For Hennelly it was particularly tough, as during the game he conceded a penalty and received a black card.

In the aftermath of the heart-breaking loss, his disappointment was compounded further by the storm of abuse he was subjected to online.

Speaking for the first time in eight years, Hennelly said he “wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy”.

“I’ve had stuff that I wouldn’t repeat said about me…you'd wonder how people even think of saying those things it's that kind of outrageous,” he told RTÉ Prime Time.

Read More

“The conversations become very often, very personalised and probably due to the lack of regulation on Twitter and stuff. It's very anonymous as well. So, people get away with a lot on these platforms and as such, it becomes quite a dark place from time to time in relation to GAA.

“From the experiences I have had of abuse online, it’s not something that I like to talk about that much now and it's more so because it’s something I've dealt with it, I put it in its place, but that's said at the time it was something I found very difficult to deal with.”

After the online attacks, the 32-year-old restricted his social media use to protect himself.

“It’s kind of something that that I’ve detached myself from a lot because it offers very little to you as a player, whether it's positive or negative feedback. I realise that I just can’t control it. It doesn’t add anything to my life and as much as possible I cut it out,” he added.

Expand Close GAA President Larry McCarthy. Credit: RTÉ Prime Time / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp GAA President Larry McCarthy. Credit: RTÉ Prime Time

Speaking on the same programme, the GAA President Larry McCarthy said the issue of online abuse is a growing and very serious problem.

“I’m worried about the abuse that people take and get as members of the GAA. There's a broader problem here. Will people continue to volunteer for a voluntary sports organization if this level of abuse continues? Logically, you would say no, and it's going to impinge on our ability to deliver hurling and football in clubs around the country,” he added.

It comes as Sunday Game pundit Ursula Jacob recently spoke out against the abuse which she has received online recently.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Meanwhile the Wexford inter-county hurling referee James Owens said he has also been targeted by trolls online.

The full interview with Rob Hennelly and others will be aired on Prime Time at 9.35pm tonight.