‘I went to bed last night and dreamt of horses’ – Liveline callers’ anger at Gordon Elliot ‘horse photo' saga

Photos of racehorse trainer Gordon Elliot on top of a dead horse are “the most insensitive thing” one Liveline caller had ever seen in her life.

In the wake of the British Horseracing Authority’s decision to suspend Elliot due to his actions, many RTÉ Liveline callers have expressed outrage over his treatment of the animal.

One caller, Elaine O’Hare, says she’s been going to races for around 45 years now, and she was very upset over the whole ordeal.

“I went to bed last night and dreamt of horses, that’s how sensitive I am,” she told Joe Duffy. “Dead horses, actually.”

“He was sitting on a dead horse, can he not afford to buy a bench?

“He’d be a newcomer to me, in all over the years, he’d be a newcomer….

“I’m not wishing his badness in his career, but he’d better pull his socks up and get some manners.”

When asked what she’d say to Elliot if they met in person, Ms O’Hare said that: “The way I feel today Joe, it mighn’t be too pleasant and I wouldn’t air it.”

However, another caller Eamon Rooney, took issue with Ms O’Hare’s use of the word “newcomer” to describe Elliot.

“I think there's an inverse snobbery as well, and we heard it from one of your callers,” he said.

“Him being a newcomer, I find very distasteful, just the way she described him as a newcomer… I would be worried he wouldn’t get a fair crack at the whip because he is a newcomer.”

Mr Rooney said that every time he’s gone to the races, Elliot’s horses look fit and healthy.

“Gordon Elliot’s horses look as if they’re about to go to the Dublin show,” he said. “Elliot’s [horses] are always 100pc tip top, and I just hope he doesn’t get crucified for one mistake he made.”

He added that a lot of English Facebook pages have “anti-Irish sentiment” on them, and that there is perhaps a feeling that Irish horses have been winning for too long now.

“I think the problem is that the Irish horse has been on top for quite a while now.”

“I think he will be hung out to dry.”

