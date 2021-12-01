‘I was thrilled when I saw the report’ – An Post eliminates its gender pay gap

An Post has eliminated its gender pay gap and, for the first time ever, women are earning slightly more than men in the company this year.

The gender gap stood at 3.7pc in 2019 and now stands at 0pc. The effective gender pay gap in Ireland is estimated by Eurostat to be at 11.3pc.

An Post CEO David McRedmond said this was achieved in a number of ways over the last three years.

“We’re heavily unionised, they’ve been very progressive and helpful on this journey. I was thrilled when I saw the report that the gap is now zero.

“We’ve done it in a number of ways and one of those is in management and promoting more women in management. One way was by having gender balance shortlists.

“We still appoint the best person, but once you make sure that women don’t have those biases that stop them from getting on shortlists, then not surprisingly, more of them get through,” Mr McRedmond told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Mr McRedmond said initiatives such as the Aspire Leadership Programme have given women “with all the needed talent, the confidence to apply for positions and put themselves forward”.

In 2020, male workers received bigger bonuses on average than female workers but Mr McRedmond said the reason for this was due to the fact frontline An Post staff are largely male and they were rewarded for the job they did during the pandemic last year. Mr McRedmond said all bonuses are bestowed on staff equally.

“We still have got plenty of work to do,” Mr McRedmond said.

“Particularly at the postman and postwoman level, it’s very heavily still a male job and we want to see that being a female job just as much as a male job. That will require a lot of work for us to change the image and get more women on our frontline,” Mr McRedmond said.

Females make up 25pc of the workforce of An Post but make up just 13pc of the frontline post staff.

“This has always been a traditionally male job, that’s the image and that’s how it’s seen and that was also true in management. Now that management has changed, I think you’re going to see the change happening elsewhere,” Mr McRedmond said.

The An Post CEO said the move towards hybrid working initiated by the pandemic should help women in the workforce but pointed to the gig economy as detrimental to the employment sector.

Mr McRedmond also said the “most of the issues” surrounding Brexit and importing goods and letters should have been sorted by now and he didn’t anticipate any major delays on parcels from any major retailers.

He also addressed the controversy surrounding stamps which was highlighted on Liveline yesterday when callers complained that stamps had gone too secular and there were no nativity depictions on this year’s Christmas stamps.

Mr McRedmond said stamps at Christmas change year on year and will have nativity scenes in the future.

“We like to get people talking about our stamps,” he said.