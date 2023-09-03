‘I was the reason everything fell apart’ – Al Porter on the allegations that put life and career on hold

The comedian spoke about living in a ‘purgatory’ of his own making

Comedian Al Porter has opened up about his six years in a “purgatory of my own making” after he stepped back from his career in 2017 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour.

He recently returned from the Edinburgh Fringe where he performed his new show Now and is preparing for a nationwide tour.

Speaking to Miriam O’Callaghan on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, the ex-Today FM host admitted he had been “deeply immature”, “arrogant”, “insensitive” and “inconsiderate in the truest sense of the word”.

He said: “I was naive and under this illusion in my own head that I’m great and I’m so funny and everybody understands where I’m coming from – and that’s not necessarily the case.”

A “major wake up call” came in November 2017, he added: “When people came out and said ‘well, no, you’re not so great and you’re not so funny and you need to do better.’ And on reflection, when I look at that – at the time, in November 2017 – I was 24 and totally unprepared for that.”

Al Porter

He said he wishes he had done things differently and “been an all-around better person” as there is “no one factor that caused everything to fall apart as it did.”

Mr Porter said he blames only himself for what happened.

"I was the reason that everything fell apart,” he added, admitting it is “not easy listening” to hear how well his life was going alongside “the things that people said.”

The comedian said he “discovered alcohol” after dropping out of college and becoming a comedian at the age of 19, not realising he was on “a runaway train.”

The late Gay Byrne had urged the comedian to “take a look at” his drinking after watching him on stage at Vicar Street, a moment Mr Porter described as “prophetic.”

“I think Gay could tell ‘this isn’t an intentional part of your act, you don’t have control over this, you don’t have a handle on it’ – and it was true.”

Mr Porter admitted he “let a lot of people down” – friends, family, colleagues, fans – and believes he has learned many lessons over the last six years and has attended therapy.

"The minute I read those headlines and I heard what people had to say about me, I went ‘Oh, okay. I’m not necessarily who I think I am’.”

Al Porter

He said it was “heartbreaking” but “very easy” to walk away from his TV and radio career as his priority was the need to “do better.”

The comedian said he has made amends with some people but “not everybody,” admitting he wrote letters that some accepted but others did not.

“There are some people who you say ‘I’m not going to make contact with you because there’s nothing I can say that I think that is going to improve the situation.’ And you have to live with that because there is no closure there, for either person.”

He said he understands and is “very conscious” of the fact that some people might hear him on the radio this morning speaking about his sobriety and professionalism and say “well, you weren’t when I met you and I still don’t like you.”

Mr Porter said he was “numb” to what happened for years and was consuming “more” alcohol, valium and Xanax to cope.

"I kind of lived a bit of a non-life for years. It was a purgatory of my own making,” he added.

“That kind of non-existence of just being in your mam’s house and being in bed with the curtains drawn, unable to leave the bedroom and unable to leave the house – and with the the incredibly dark thoughts and the repeated ideation that ‘it would be better if I wasn't here, it will be better for my family, it would be better for my boyfriend – I brought this horribleness onto them’.”

The comedian went to a psychiatric hospital to get out of what was “an incredibly dark time” and that the realisation that “you have a past and you might feel the ripple effects of that past forever.”

"You won’t be able to move on from the past. You’ll have to move on with it and take it with you. It’ll be there and you’ll have to talk about it.”

He said his new show symbolises the idea that “no matter how badly you have effed up your life, no matter how you messed up, no matter how badly it's gone… there's always a new day.”

The comedian said it was “awful” for family when the news broke as he is from a “tight-knit area in Tallaght” and there were people who “maybe didn’t want to speak to them anymore.”

He said it was not their “shame” or “burden” to bear and his mother had concern for her son who was “drinking himself into oblivion” while also reckoning with fact that her “son is not the good guy in this story.”

