‘I was only 10 but I have a very clear and distinct memory of seeing it on the news’ – Justice Minister McEntee on Veronica Guerin murder

Justice Minsiter Helen McEntee secured government approval earlier this year to extend the penalty for conspiracy to murder charges from 10 years to life imprisonment. “We want to make sure it isn’t just the person who pulls the trigger but the person at the very top who orders murder that are held to account,” the minister said.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said she clearly remembers journalist Veronica Guerin being shot dead despite being just 10 years old and says that the Criminal Assets Bureau has since seized a €194m from criminals.

The minister said the bureau continues to be a ‘shining light’ in tackling criminal gangs and while it was established for emotive reasons, it has stood the test of time. She says it is the State’s intention to make sure Ireland remains tough on organised crime and that the crime bosses will be held as accountable as those who carry out their orders in the future.

“This year we had the largest budget in the history of the state of almost €2bn to support the garda force. A lot of work has been done and there is a lot to do,” she tells a new documentary to be screened tonight on Virgin.

“When Veronica Guerin was murdered, I was only 10 at the time but I have a very clear and distinct memory of seeing it on the news, of seeing the picture of her car on the road and seeing that picture that people recognise of her. I remember knowing at the time that this was a journalist who had been killed by criminals simply for doing her job. Even though I was young and it seems like a long time ago it is still a very clear memory in my mind.”

The documentary Gilligan: The End of the Line details how the crime lord is facing a lengthy prison term in Spain after he was arrested last October during a drugs and gun raid on a villa in Torrevieja outside Alicante. It will trace his lengthy battle with the Criminal Assets Bureau which will mark 25 years in existence next year.

“CAB has been a shining light leading the development for other States in what it has done to help gardai and law enforcement officers tackle criminal gangs and this type of criminal activity. If you look at the figure now, it is €194m worth of assets that are the proceeds of crime which have bene confiscated since the enactment of it and since it came into being. That is a testament of how powerful it is. The fact that it has disabled and disarmed so many of these gangs and that it has done so in such a public way has been a very good thing and I think it sends a very clear message that we won’t tolerate this sort of behaviour and this sort of think taking hold in our communities where innocent people are caught in the crossfire,” the minister said.

On the programme CAB Chief Michael Gubbins says that Gilligan’s lengthy appeals and motions against the CAB, which lasted until 2017, served to ‘stress test’ the proceeds of crime legislation which has stood up robustly to all challenges.

“If you think about it, it was the activities of John Gilligan’s Organised Crime Group that led to the Criminal Assets Bureau as an organisation being established. Our proceedings against Gilligan and members of his family began in 1996 and were finalised in 1997. The appeals and motions on his part went on until 2017 when we finally disposed of his assets, that was 21 years.

"Currently he is taking a case under the European Convention of Human Rights against Ireland and the Bureau because of the delay in the whole process. All I can say on that matter is that we will defend it vigorously,” he said. “The CAB is here 25 years on because of the actions of the Gilligan OCG and it is here forever more for the community and the citizens. It is held up as a gold standard for other agencies globally. We are working for the people of Ireland and reaching out globally.”

Minister McEntee says the bureau gets stronger every year. “Just because something is established in a quick manner doesn’t mean it is not good. There was an emotive reason for bringing it in. The death of Veronica Guerin touched so many people in a way that they didn’t think possible and to see somebody who was doing their job and reporting on this type of crime killed in such a way spurred people to go and do something to get at the very heart of it, to go for their money and for items they possess.

“I think gardaí have showed a determination in tackling all forms of gangland crimes and targeting those at the bottom and as well as the top. We have seen how these types of gangs can take hold of communities and our younger people and a number of operations are currently underway targeting this activity.

Gilligan: The End of the Line will be broadcast on Virgin Media One tonight at 9pm.

