I was not told of risks at midwifery led unit, mum tells inquest into her baby’s death

Christine McCleery Expand

Lisa Smyth

The inquest into the death of a baby has heard harrowing evidence of the frantic attempts to save him after he became trapped in the birth canal during labour.

Jaxon McVey was stillborn after his delivery went catastrophically wrong at the Lagan Valley Midwifery Led Unit (MLU) on Mother’s Day 2017.

