I was not told of risks at midwifery led unit, mum tells inquest into her baby’s death

The inquest into the death of a baby has heard harrowing evidence of the frantic attempts to save him after he became trapped in the birth canal during labour.

Jaxon McVey was stillborn after his delivery went catastrophically wrong at the Lagan Valley Midwifery Led Unit (MLU) on Mother’s Day 2017.

The first day of his inquest was told he died due to shoulder dystocia — when the head is delivered but the shoulder becomes trapped behind the mother’s pubic bone.

Foetal macrosomia, a term to describe a baby who is larger than average, was given as a secondary cause of death.

In a statement read out to the court, Jaxon’s dad Marty McVey described his horror as he watched ex-partner Christine McCleery in agony and realised his son was not going to survive.

“Eventually I was able to see the top of Jaxon’s head, a few more pushes and I could see all of his head,” he said.

“It was just at around this time that I became extremely anxious and distressed as nothing seemed to be happening with the next pushes.

“As the minutes went on, I could see the colour in Jaxon’s face changing, I knew something was very wrong.

“Christine was squealing at me, asking me what was wrong, but I could only answer to say that everything was going to be okay.

“I had to sit down on a chair beside the bed as I felt lightheaded from the distress.

“The midwives then seemed to call an emergency and shouted at me to get up and grab Christine’s left leg, they were shouting at her to push — she was, but nothing was happening.

“I would have done anything to save my baby, anything they asked, but on reflection I really feel there should have been more professional hands available to be involved in the manoeuvres.

“I knew at this point that things were really not good.”

The inquest was told an ambulance was called to transfer Ms McCleery and Jaxon to the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital in Belfast, but by the time it arrived Mr McVey said he believed “that our baby was already likely to be dead”.

He said throughout the journey from Lisburn to Belfast the accompanying midwife “was trying to get Christine to open her legs, obviously to continue to try to deliver”.

However, Mr McVey said his former partner was unable to move due to being on an ambulance trolley and “she kept squealing that her leg was numb and she couldn’t move”.

The midwife eventually “had to give up and could do nothing”, the inquest was told.

Mr McVey continued: “At arrival at the Royal Victoria Hospital, I had to ask one of the paramedics to cover Christine up, she was being wheeled through the waiting room on the ground floor, fully exposed from the waist down. The room was full of people, Jaxon’s head was delivered between her legs.”

After arrival to the labour suite Jaxon was delivered within minutes, but despite working on him for 40 minutes, staff were unable to revive him.

“A doctor came and spoke to us and told us Jaxon was stillborn,” said Mr McVey. In her evidence, Ms McCleery said she would never have agreed to give birth at the standalone MLU if she had been made aware of the potential risks.

She said that during antenatal appointments she was “advised of the absence of medical staff and that an ambulance would need to be summonsed and could be some distance away”.

She added: “I was not, however, given examples of potential emergency scenarios which would have directed our discussion and would have permitted me to ask questions and to clarify matters in my own mind.

“Because no information was given to me, I was not made aware of the potential risks or the consequences of the risks materialising.

“I was, therefore, not able to exercise informed consent in relation to my care.

“I wish to make it clear that had I been warned that transfer would become necessary if an obstetric emergency arose, I would have elected not to deliver in the midwifery led unit.

“I would have asked to be referred to the obstetric unit.

“No risks were ever pointed out to me, shoulder dystocia was never discussed as a complication… I had never heard of it until I was told of it by the consultant in the Royal Victoria Hospital after the stillbirth of my son.”

The inquest was also told that, since the case, mums-to-be are warned about the risks associated with giving birth at a standalone MLU.

A midwife who was involved in caring for Ms McCleery said patients receive a leaflet which is “very clear that we don’t have paediatricians, we don’t have obstetricians”.

She said: “We do list the reasons that we transfer and we do list shoulder dystocia.

“We also list transfer times, how long it takes for us to realistically move, and we discuss with the parents, and we also get them to sign it.”

The inquest continues.