Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has revealed how she suffered online abuse and faced mental health struggles which caused her to reach “breaking point” and quit the girl band.

The singer, who joined the band after they formed on The X Factor in 2011, announced she had quit the band in December 2020.

Jessy said that comparisons to her bandmates affected her mental health and she was “classed as the obese, fat one”.

"I was bigger than the other three, and there's never really been that in a girl group," Nelson told Cosmopolitan. "I was classed as the obese, fat one."

The 29-year-old said that the “breaking point” was returning to work after lockdown to film the music video for ‘Sweet Melody’. She said that shortly after arriving on set, she had a panic attack.

"We'd been in lockdown, and [that had been] the first time I could have a break and be at home around people that I love," she recalled. "It was the happiest I'd ever felt, and I didn't realise that until I went back to work. I immediately became a different person. I had anxiety."

Nelson said that in the weeks coming up to the music video, she panicked and went on an extreme diet.

On the day of the shoot, she suffered a panic attack and "broke down" on set "because I didn't look how I wanted to look and I found it so hard to just be happy and enjoy myself".

Nelson is missing from one of the video's scenes because she had been "sobbing in the dressing room", she told Cosmopolitan.

"I looked at the other three and they were having the time of their life," she continued. "I get so jealous, because I want to feel like that and enjoy it, because music is my passion. To have this dream and not be enjoying it because of what I look like, I knew wasn't normal."

Jesy, who was open about her mental health struggles at the time of stepping away from the group, said that her self-confidence was severely affected during her time in Little Mix.

While Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock continued as a three-piece, confirming a 2022 tour, Jesy took some time to focus on herself.

“This is genuinely not an exaggeration – before I got into the band, I would have said on a scale of [one to] 10, I was a nine or 10. I had no insecurities, I never looked at myself and said, ‘I don’t like that.’ When I got in the band, my confidence was zero. Once I got older and I learned not to care as much, I probably got to a 4.5. And then I’d say now I’ve left, I’m a solid 8.5."

"I didn’t know that I could be this happy. I thought when I was in the group that it was just normal to feel that way. And because I’d felt like that for 10 years, I just thought, ‘This is life.’

"Since I’ve left, I feel free. I don’t wakeup with anxiety, thinking, ‘I’ve got to do a music video today, I need to starve myself.’ Or, ‘I need to go on an extreme diet so I can look like the other three.’ That was consuming me.”