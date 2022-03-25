‘I was breastfeeding one night, and I felt a lump’ –young mum shares her experience of being diagnosed with breast cancer

Mary with her husband Pat and three young children together, Saoirse (6), Miles (3) and Cadhla (19 months).

A mother of three has told of the severe impact cancer has had on her life and on the lives of her family members.

Mary Walsh from Kildare was breastfeeding her young daughter last June when she discovered a lump on her breast.

The 39-year-old, originally from Co Mayo, is married to Pat and the couple have three young children together, Saoirse (6), Miles (3) and Cadhla (19 months).

“I was breastfeeding Cadhla at the time, she was about 10 months and like I was never really one to check myself or anything, but I just randomly did one night after I breastfed her and I felt a lump,” she told Independent.ie.

“Because there’s a history in my family, there’s a BRCA gene in my family, which means you’re at higher risk of developing breast cancer.”

“My mum died of ovarian cancer, and my aunty had ovarian cancer and breast cancer so I just felt like I should get it checked out, so I went to the GP and because of the history he referred me to St James.”

Ms Walsh tested negative for the high-risk BRCA gene, but in August last year she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of the disease known as triple negative breast cancer.

“So, it kind of took between the end of June up until the middle of August before I was diagnosed with all the various tests and everything. I was diagnosed in the middle of August with triple negative breast cancer,” she said.

“It’s one of the more aggressive ones, it’s only really chemotherapy that works with it, so you have to get chemo if you’ve triple negative.”

Ms Walsh started chemotherapy in October, she said: “I was on a really harsh one at the start between October and Christmas.”

“I finished that one and I went onto one that was less harsh from January up until the end of February.”

Ms Walsh had to undergo surgery on Tuesday due to a complication and she will then start radiation therapy in six weeks for a month

“I was brought in for surgery so hopefully that’ll be resolved. There was a buildup of some sort of fluid, so they’re going to have to go back in to try and drain that so hopefully everything will be okay.

“It’ll be May or June by the time everything’s over, I guess.”

Ms Walsh said she is currently feeling well but she is apprehensive to receive the results of her recent surgery.

“I’m feeling grand, I felt really bad before Christmas with that chemo, it’s called AC, they actually call it the red devil because it comes in two big red syringes,” she said.

“But it obviously does its job because only a few weeks after I did it, I couldn’t really feel the lump anymore.”

“So, even though it’s horrible and you lose your hair and everything, it works. But I just felt pretty rotten for those few months from October to December. I didn’t really have any energy but since the New Year I’ve been fine, the chemo I was on was fine like you might get tired the odd time, but nothing compared to what I was like before Christmas.”

“I suppose, you know just be a bit worried, I’m not going to know the results of the surgery until two weeks from Tuesday. So, just be a bit worried that it might have spread somewhere else, especially with triple negative it does have a tendency to spread somewhere else.”

“It’s hard going with three young kids and with that family history there I’d always be a bit worried.”

Ms Walsh said she developed a very close relationship with the nurses in St James’ Hospital while she was receiving treatment.

Ms Walsh said her eldest daughter, Saoirse (6), found it difficult when she started to lose her hair.

“Saoirse is a bit more clued in, I didn’t ever use the word cancer because I didn’t want to freak her out because she’s in senior infants and I was afraid that she’d go into school and somebody might say ‘oh my granny died from that’, you know the way kids don’t really have a filter,” she said.

“But I told her that mummy had a lump in her breast, and they were going to be giving me medicine, and that would take it away, but I’d lose my hair. So, she kind of has a bit of an understanding.”

“I think the hair thing was probably a bit difficult for her, so I got a book that was recommended to me about a mummy who loses her hair and I felt that that helped, I used to read that with her at the start and got her involved.”

“She was there when I shaved my hair off, Miles doesn’t really understand, but he knows I’m sick.”

Ms Walsh said her husband Pat had to take a lot of time off work before Christmas while she was undergoing chemotherapy.

“He found if hard before Christmas because those few months were just so horrendous and just seeing me being a bit of a wreck and obviously seeing someone lose their eyebrows and eyelashes, it’s not nice,” she said.

“But he’s been really good and it’s actually just the day-to-day stuff when you’ve kids like the logistics of it, but we have a great support system. Obviously he’ll be worried about me until I know for sure.”

Ms Walsh said she is so grateful for the Irish Cancer Society and the support they have given her.

“I got the volunteer driving service every week and it was just so amazing like these people are just so giving of their time every week and they wait around for you as well while you’re getting treatment,” she said.

“There were some days I was in hospital for eight to 10 hours and they just wait around outside so they’re giving up their day, so that’s really a good service to have.”