I want to lead as Taoiseach, Mary Lou McDonald tells party members at Ard Fheis

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald speaking to the media during the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis outside the Helix in Dublin. Photo: Damien Storan / PA Wire

SINN Féin is ready for Government both north and south, and the writing is on the wall for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, according to party leader Mary Lou McDonald.

In a punchy speech to the Ard Fheis, she told those who feel let down in Irish society: “We will show up for you.”

The pandemic has exposed the broken system in a partitioned Ireland, she told 700 delegates in a carefully calibrated leader’s address, declaring: “I want to lead as Taoiseach.”

Both parts of the island had suffered from “politics for the few at the expense of the many,” she said, laying the blame for a galloping cost of living at the door of those currently in power.

“The Government should scrap these Carbon Tax hikes,” she added, since they were penalising the poor and would not reduce emissions.

She said that Sinn Féin will cut fees by two-thirds over two years in Government and improve the pay and conditions of childcare workers — without saying where the money to do so would come from.

Traditional party policies had “brought a housing crisis, rip-off rents, overcrowded hospitals, record waiting lists — and a crushing cost of living,” she said in a 30-minute speech interrupted many times by cheers and applause.

“They have been in government for far too long,” she said at the Helix in Dublin. “Things were bad enough when these parties pretended to oppose each other.

“But, by God, things have gone to the dogs since the boys clubbed together.”

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail “have no answers to the big questions that affect your life,” she said, addressing television viewers too in a live broadcast.

“They are out of touch, out of ideas and out of time. So, let’s call time on their century-old stranglehold on power.”

The TV transmission of her speech was interrupted by broadcast difficulties after three minutes althour RTÉ was able to re-establish live coverage after 40 seconds.

Ms McDonald pledged that Sinn Féin would enable people to retire at 65, cut rents, ban landlord increases for three years, and tackle waiting lists by building capacity in the heath service.

It will engage in the building of public housing “on a massive scale”, address climate change and advance Irish unity, she added. Sinn Féin wanted to be biggest party north and south.

“We are preparing for the next Assembly election (due next year in the North),” she said. “If Sinn Féin emerges as the largest party, we will nominate Michelle O’Neill as First Minister.

“The days of ‘Fenians need not apply’ are over."

But Ms McDonald concentrated her attacks on the Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil axis and their allegedly divisive politics of the have and have nots.

“Their cynical politics seeks to normalise a housing crisis,” she said with dripping contempt. “They say change is impossible. We’ll never accept that.

“We can fix housing and healthcare, we can build a fair and resilient economy in which business and workers rocked by Covid can recover.

“We can unite our country.”

To make necessary change happen, the people need a Government “that shows up for you", she said.

She added: “To those who told me – again and again – to make sure we run enough candidates at the next Dáil election: I hear you loud and clear.

“Because the time for change is now.”