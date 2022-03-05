‘I want her to grow up and know her parents’ – UNICEF makes appeal for donations as millions of Ukrainian children are at risk

UNICEF have partnered with The Irish Independent to raise funds for Ukrainian children.

The lives of more than 7.5 million children are in “immediate threat” due to the war in Ukraine, UNICEF Ireland have said, issuing calls for donations to ease the humanitarian suffering in Ukraine.

The children’s charity is aiming to provide food, water, shelter and medical supplies to the countless children now displaced internally and those that have fled across Ukraine’s neighbouring borders in the past nine days since the invasion began.

UNICEF Ireland said a €75 donation can provide 12,500 water purification tablets to ensure children have access to safe clean drinking water. A €100 donation would cover thermal fleece blankets to protect 16 children at risk in emergency situations or harsh winter conditions and €250 can provide six first aid kits to help families in need of urgent medical care.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder earlier today spoke to Valeria, a new mother, cradling her sick daughter Emma. They fled bombing in Dnipro after sheltering in a bunker and had to rush to a hosptial in Lviv after a 10-hour drive away from war. Two-month-old Emma was coughing blood.

Valeria is thankful for the treatment Emma was able to receive but many children have already died and many others are facing a humanitarian crisis.

“I want to go home and be with my family. I want Emma to have a future. I want her to grow up and know her parents,” Valeria said.

“It’s not much for a mother to wish for,” James said.

Some of the charities which are working on the ground and urgently need donations are listed below.

A Late Late Show appeal raised over €2.2 million on Friday night, in conjunction with the Irish Red Cross.

To donate to any of these charities please following the links below:

https://voices.org.ua/en/ - A Ukrainian charity which gives psychological support to children who suffer as a result of war in Ukraine. The charity has been active in Eastern Ukraine for seven years.

