‘I think we’re right to be concerned’ – Dr De Gascun on new variant Omicron

A major concern surrounding the new Covid-19 variant Omicron is its impact on vaccine effectiveness, the Director of UCD's National Virus Reference Laboratory has said.

Dr Cillian De Gascun said there is reason to be concerned about the new variant but that there is no evidence to suggest that vaccines won’t be effective against it yet.

“There are a lot of unknowns at the moment, but I think we’re right to be concerned because if we look at Omicron it’s far more divergent than any of variants that we’ve seen to date.

“There are other mutations that we haven’t seen before and we’re not too sure what they do but their location in the spike protein concerns us.

“The worry is because it’s so far removed from the original virus, is that we will see more reinfections even in people who have been infected before and we will see an impact on vaccine effectiveness,” he told Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ.

This comes as the Department of Health confirmed 4,791 cases of Covid-19 today.

As of 8am today, there were 536 patients hospitalised with the virus and 118 in ICU.

Dr De Gascun said he thinks the vaccines will still be effective against Omicron.

“To my mind I think vaccines will still be effective and I think that’s really important for people to remember. We’ve seen Alpha and Delta and they’re quite divergent as well and they’re very far removed from the original virus, but we know the vaccines we have still protect against severe disease and against hospitalisation.

“There’s no reason to believe that the vaccines won’t be effective against Omicron. There’s no evidence at this stage that the vaccines are not effective against this variant, there is concern but there’s no evidence,” he said.

Dr De Gascun said a variant more transmissible than Delta would be “very concerning”.

“Delta has been the most transmissible and that would be a concern, something more transmissible than Delta would certainly be very concerning. Transmissibility ultimately does convert into cases and hospitalisations.

“We’ve two to three weeks to wait until we have really hard scientific evidence that we can use in the context of severity of disease and in the context of the impact on vaccine effectiveness,” he said.

Dr De Gascun said Ireland is “by no means out of the woods”.

“We’ve still got over 550 in hospital and over 100 people in intensive care and we’ve got about 4,500 cases per day so that plateau is not good enough for u.

"But we’re certainly seeing some early signs that things may be slowing down and I would ask people just to continue to redouble their efforts, reduce their number of contacts and get their booster vaccines,” he said.