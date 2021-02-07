I struggled since burying the twin of my miracle baby, but I’m positive for the future, says mum who gave birth while battling Covid-19

A BRAVE mum who had a miracle baby while battling Covid-19 says she has struggled to come to terms with having to bury his twin who she never knew existed.

Dionne O'Rourke Ryan (37) says she was only told there was a fetus attached to her placenta when she received a call, over a week after having her son Bradan.

Dionne was the first woman with Covid-19 to undergo a caesarian section in Dublin's Rotunda Hospital last April after a pregnancy which was fraught with life-threatening problems, including hyperemesis gravidarum and pre-eclampsia.

However, the Meath resident said she found it difficult to come to terms with the fact that she never knew she was carrying twins in a miracle pregnancy after seven years of being told she and her husband Eddie may never have children.

"I got a positive test for Covid-19 just before I was rushed to the Rotunda Hospital with breathing problems. A few days later, I had to have an emergency caesarian at 36 weeks, without Eddie or any family present. It was the most lonely and terrifying time.

"Bradan was only five pounds and so tiny and I had to watch while he was being tested for Covid-19 after he was born. He was tested three times and thankfully all were negative.

"We were blessed with him but then over a week later, after I got home, I got a call from the hospital to tell me of Bradan's twin and asking me if I wanted to arrange a funeral.

"They said they had seen something attached to the placenta and sent it away for tests which showed it was a fetus. They think the baby passed away at about nine weeks or so but they classed it as 39 weeks because it was found at the birth.

"I was in complete shock at the news. I found it difficult to come to terms with it and struggled emotionally.

"I will never forget bringing the baby home in a little white coffin which I was holding on my lap in the back of the car.

"We were stopped at a Covid-19 checkpoint on the Ashbourne bypass and asked if we were on an essential journey. I remember looking at the garda and thinking I won't be able to get the words out to say I was burying my child.

"Then she saw the coffin on my lap and the poor garda, her eyes teared up and she just kept apologising but she was only doing her job.

"We didn't know if the baby was a boy or girl but my gut instinct says it was a girl so we called her Hope and buried her with my granddad in Duleek where I know she will be safe because he will look after her.

"I struggled at first going to the graveside as I was thinking how could I not have known I was carrying twins but I know now that these things unfortunately do happen.

"My family persuaded me to talk to a GP who recommended seeing a counsellor and thankfully, I've never looked back since.

"The medics think I was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder. But I'm back at work now and positive for the future.

"Bradan is nine months now and is such a character but he will always know about Hope."

The healthcare manager is also urging everyone to stay at home as she copes with the long-term effects of Covid-19.

"I always had asthma from childhood but since I had Covid-19, I get breathless much faster. Simple things like a walk up the stairs or even bringing the bins out takes a lot out of me .

"It took months for my taste to come back and even now, there are still things I can't smell"

"The heartache of trying for a baby for seven years, then battling Covid-19 and pre-eclampsia to have the most amazing little boy and then to grieve for another child we never knew about. It shook me to the core.

"But I'd say to anyone out there who is struggling in so many other ways, admit it to yourself and say it out loud. That's the hard part. Then, get help - there are so many people out there willing to listen."

