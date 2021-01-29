‘I still haven’t listened to that interview. I will one of these days’ - Leo Varadkar on coming out as gay on national radio

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has never listened back to the interview he did with Miriam O’Callaghan in 2015 in which he came out about his sexuality to the nation on live radio.

Leo broke the news he was gay that year on the run up to the marriage referendum.

“I thought there’s no way I can campaign for a Yes vote in this referendum talking about ‘them, the other, these people’. So had to be done.”

Mr Varadkar said it was “kind of embarrassing and it’s personal but I’m really glad I did it,” while speaking with Mary McAleese on RTÉs All Walks of Life recently.

He said there was trepidation towards coming out to the nation within his family, with his mother fearing for her son’s safety and career.

“My dad was absolutely fine, my mum less so because [she was] worried about me, that I’d get beaten up, I shouldn’t tell anyone, this would be the end of my political career, all that kind of stuff.”

The Tánaiste also spoke about his uncertainty around his feelings when he came to understand himself as gay.

“I think everyone’s experience is different. I think I kind of hoped it would go away, just some sort of phase. Then kind of considered maybe this is just a cross you bear and you get a girlfriend or marry a woman and have a family and just suppress it,” the Fine Gael leader confessed.

The Tánaiste admitted to being judgemental of other people before coming out, saying he probably held “conservative social views, almost as a reaction to the fact that, if I have to suppress who I am, then why shouldn’t other people - you know?

“And also you become very defensive. People ask you, ‘do you have a girlfriend?’ or ‘who are you going on holidays with?’ and you assume they are asking you a different question. You become prickly,” the Tánaiste said.

Mr Varadkar said he was solely devoted to work until he met his partner, Dr Matt Barrett, and now he is much more happy as “you do need somebody who you go home to sometimes, who you know is unconditionally on your side”.

The Tánaiste said his partner, a cardiologist, is keen to stay out of politics but admitted he was very keen to be there when they met former US Vice President Mike Pence, who tried to ban same sex marraige when governor of Indiana.

“Matt stays out of politics but that was one of the few things he really wanted to do. But it had a mixed reaction you know. From some of the gay community in America it was ‘well done for confronting Vice President Pence with the reality of modern relationships’.

"But then other Americans were very critical of us, saying we should boycott this person.

“But I actually do appreciate that we would never have achieved any sort of equality for people who are LGBT had it not been for some of the more radical elements,” Leo admitted.

Mr Varadkar also shared his feelings on growing up the son of an Indian doctor and an Irish nurse in Dublin and said he sometimes felt othered.

"I did grow up in what was a very mono-cultural Ireland, very white, very Catholic. I was the guy with the dark skin and the funny name,” he said.

"And even though I don't think I was ever subjected to any kind of racial violence or anything like that, there is an 'othering' when you're of colour. It's often just the kind of little things, you know, the kind of thing where people ask you where you're from.

"Often one you'd get asked is, do you ever go back to India? You know, I was born in the Rotunda, I grew up in west Dublin, I don't go back to India any more than I go back to Waterford or whatever. No harm is meant by it. It's just ignorance in many ways, but it does make you still feel different,” Mr Varadkar said.

