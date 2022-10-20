‘I started having hot flushes and my periods disappeared’ – Woman on undergoing hysterectomy at 27 after menopause diagnosis

A political party advisor has opened up about having a hysterectomy aged just 27 after a menopause diagnosis.

Cork woman Jess Ní Mhaoláin (30) told ministers, TDs and Senators in Leinster House of her personal experience in getting a hysterectomy at age 27.

Ms Ní Mhaoláin was speaking on World Menopause Day in a presentation organised by Sinn Féin but attended by cross party TDs, Senators and Green Party minister Pippa Hackett.

Ms Ní Mhaoláin works as a policy advisor in Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny’s office in Leinster House.

She explained how undiagnosed endometriosis ran a “rampage” through her body for over a decade and she had four surgeries in the space of over a year.

“There was no talk of menopause at that stage, there was talk of, ‘Maybe have a think about freezing her eggs or undergoing IVF’.

“It was something I kicked to the back of my mind but after the second surgery I started to develop hot flushes and my periods disappeared.”

Read More

She said she got brain fog and thought she was developing Alzheimer’s because it runs in her family.

Ms Ní Mhaoláin then had a hysterectomy at the age of 27.

“Before having the surgery after having the scans in, I was informed that I was already in menopause, that the symptoms I was experiencing, the hot flushes, the aches and pains across my body, the brain fog, the crippling anxiety that I hadn’t had before.”

She spoke about the need to improve education and awareness around menopause for women of all ages.

“I didn’t know this was a symptom. There was never any talk of menopause, I thought menopause was when you hit 55; you get really bad hot flashes, you get very moody for a few years, your husband probably won’t talk to you and then it’s grand. That’s what I was told.

“I was told that we were past the point of perimenopause; this was menopause and you know, your real option here – for the damage that was done by the endometriosis and the scar tissue – the only option was to have the hysterectomy.

“At that stage, I was past the stage where I could have had fertility treatment, I think that was the worst part of it,” she said.

She now takes HRT (hormone replacement therapy) which she said protects her from a range of illnesses, including dementia and osteoporosis.

“We won’t all have babies but we’ll all go through menopause,” she said.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has been criticised for the rollout of menopause clinics, with women seeing months-long waits due to critical understaffing.

Mary McHugh or ‘Menopause Mary’ also shared her personal story of going through perimenopause aged 34 with politicians.

She has shared her experience on social media and spoken about HRT.