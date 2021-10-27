| 15.2°C Dublin

‘I remember talking at a bar and that’s it until he was raping me’ – woman who was assaulted after drink spiked on helping other survivors

Hannah McKimm had a traumatic experience when she was younger but uses it to assist other victims Expand

Eimear McGovern

A woman who was raped after her drink was spiked in a Belfast pub on her first night out in the city as a teenager said she uses her experience of sexual abuse to help others in her work as a trauma therapist.

Hannah McKimm was just 16 and a pupil at Strathearn School in east Belfast when she went out in the city with a friend, where she was approached by a man who had been watching the pair from across the bar.

After speaking to him for a short time, Ms McKimm said she has no memory of what followed when she was taken to a house — becoming alert for a short period as the man raped her before waking up alone the next morning.

