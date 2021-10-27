‘I remember talking at a bar and that’s it until he was raping me’ – woman who was assaulted after drink spiked on helping other survivors

A woman who was raped after her drink was spiked in a Belfast pub on her first night out in the city as a teenager said she uses her experience of sexual abuse to help others in her work as a trauma therapist.

Hannah McKimm was just 16 and a pupil at Strathearn School in east Belfast when she went out in the city with a friend, where she was approached by a man who had been watching the pair from across the bar.

After speaking to him for a short time, Ms McKimm said she has no memory of what followed when she was taken to a house — becoming alert for a short period as the man raped her before waking up alone the next morning.

“He had left me some money to get a car to drive me home and when I eventually got there, I saw my mum but couldn’t tell her what had happened,” said Ms McKimm, now 34.

“In fact, it was years before I could tell anyone and when I did share my story with someone in the church I’ve now left, they said they would help me but never did anything.”

The trauma she experienced after her drink was spiked and she was raped meant she engaged in self-harm and went travelling straight after school in an effort to escape the impact of what had happened to her.

The issue has again entered public consciousness after other young women in Northern Ireland and other UK cities reported incidents of drink-spiking in recent times.

Ms McKimm said she can now speak about her trauma as a “healed wound” after living in Wales for 11 years where she finishing school before eventually moving back to Belfast in advance of the first lockdown to complete her journey of healing. “It was time for me to reflect on how I want my life to be,” she said. “I didn’t want to face this place because it’s not just the event, it’s the impact of that long-term.”

Trained as an art psychotherapist, Ms McKimm originally went to film school, an industry she worked in for several years before realising she wanted to support and help people more directly. She has now produced a free resource to help others who have experienced what she did as a teenager.

“I went to art psychotherapy myself as part of the course and that was the first time I looked at the sexual abuse and what had happened. Up until then I was in survival mode.

“I wasn’t aware of how I was showing up was a direct impact of the trauma. I was self sabotaging — drinking, overeating, in emotionally abusive relationships, doing things that I thought really took me away from that inner turmoil.”

Now working remotely as a therapist for people across Europe who have experienced sexual abuse, she warned: “Women being spiked or coerced is a global issue.” Ms McKimm said she experienced intense feelings of guilt and shame after the incident and didn’t feel like she could tell anyone.

“I felt I had sinned because I slept with someone before marriage and I shouldn’t have been going out because I was 16.

“Really at the time I had no awareness around what was happening and thought no one would understand. That all turned into self-harming because my emotions were turned inward,” she said.

“I also disassociated from lots of friendships and I wouldn’t let anyone get close to me. I just thought if I got away I could find something that was that balance I was looking for.”

The therapist admires young people these days who are driving the conversation around sexual consent and drink spiking, which is a crime under current legislation.

“There should also be more conversation in schools and youth groups about sex and consent and what spiking is and how to protect yourself but also so that boys and men know what’s acceptable,” said Ms McKimm.

“Looking back, my question now is why did he do it? Why did he feel he had to target me to get sex or to overpower me? Now we need more open conversation on a bigger level.”

It was her lack of confidence as a teenager that encouraged her to go out to a bar and have a drink, sitting down at a corner table of the Belfast bar where the incident happened before realising she and a friend were being watched by a man who was older than them but about whom she can’t remember much.

“I remember talking to him at a bar and that’s it, I don’t remember anything until I was in a house and he was raping me. It wasn’t until I went to therapy that I could really own that that had happened. I know now it wasn’t my fault and I couldn’t have stopped what happened,” she said.

“On the way home, I remember sitting in the back seat of the taxi and the sunlight was shining in and I was in a daze, that daze stayed with me for years.”

It’s only in recent months she shared what had happened with her mother, who on that night thought her teenage daughter was staying at a friend’s house

​“There’s a lot of fear — what will they say, will they think I don’t trust them?”

“I didn’t mention it for years and when I did, the person I told who said they’d get me help didn’t mention it for years. It took me a lot to get to that point.”

Around 18 years on, Ms McKimm said she now knows it is important that the person who experienced spiking is never at fault. “We can’t put blame on anyone other than the person who did it — there’s no blame on the victim, friends or staff members but it’s all about education. If I felt I had known who to talk to, there might have been an earlier resolution or if the behaviour is something that is known by bar staff,” she said.

She added: “Our self-awareness is our super-power. It can be anything that’s slipped in to your drink and sometimes the blame is put on the victim for that reason, you were drinking too much or drinking full-stop.

“It’s good to be vigilant but you can’t do it all the time. One of the impacts of my trauma is being hyper-vigilant, it takes me a long time to relax.”

Ms McKimm said she’s learned a lot from the work she’s done over the years but specifically around her own experience of sexual abuse, she said she finds three lessons important. “It’s not my fault, the importance of consent education and that it’s OK to talk about things. Those are my learnings from it,” she said.

Justice Minister Naomi Long is progressing, through the Assembly, a number of legislative changes to strengthen the law so that better protections and safeguards can be put in place to address particular distressing offending behaviours, such as stalking, up-skirting and down-blousing.

The Minister will also be proposing legislative change to what is often referred to as rough sex defence, which would preclude the use of such a defence where violent acts have been committed in the course of sex.

A DoJ spokesperson said: “Any incidents of spiking drinks or injecting drugs to facilitate sexual assault, regardless of a person’s gender, are abhorrent and are to be condemned in the strongest terms.

“The Sexual Offences (Northern Ireland) Order 2008 already makes it an offence to cause a person to engage in any type of sexual activity without consent. Under the legislation, where it is proven that drugs were administered there is an evidential presumption that the person did not consent.

“Depending on the circumstances of the case and the nature of the assault, offenders can be liable to a maximum of life imprisonment.

“We’d encourage anyone who thinks that they may have experienced drink-spiking to report it to the PSNI.”