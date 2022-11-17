‘I really thought it was game over when I heard the word pancreatic' – cancer survivor calls for increased funding

A woman who survived a cancer which has a survival rate of just one in 10 people diagnosed has called for more funding for research.

Today, November 17, is World Pancreatic Day.

It is a day when health officials and experts aim to spread awareness about this deadly cancer which has a very poor five-year survival rate of just 10pc.

Pancreatic cancer survivor Pamela Deasy was diagnosed early enough to undergo a successful treatment programme.

“My journey started in 2018 as I was having stomach issues and severe tiredness for a few months before going to the doctor,” said Ms Deasy.

“At the start I was given tablets but I was miserable and everything was getting on top of me, so I was sent for tests and that is when I got my diagnosis.

“I was so shocked. I really thought it was game over when I heard the word pancreatic as the survival rate is so low.

“I thought I needed to get my affairs in order and started writing everything – mortgage, bank accounts and more – down in a book.

“But after having to wait a month before starting chemotherapy, I then went on a combined course of radiotherapy, followed by surgery where they removed a piece of my spleen, intestines and stomach. It was a bit like a rewiring.

“Thankfully, after that, I got the all clear and I haven’t had to look at my book since.”

The mother-of-one, who lives in Cork, got her life back on track and is currently studying pastoral care in University College Cork.

However, while she was fortunate to survive her diagnosis, she says it has taken its toll.

“I now have check-ups every six months and am doing well, but I do have ongoing mobility and digestive issues with extreme tiredness, which has a knock-on effect,” she said.

“But despite that, I am so grateful to be here and have learned that no matter what life throws at you, you have to try and take a positive from it.

“This mantra is what I now try to live by and I got involved with Breakthrough Cancer Research earlier this year as I know the importance of research. If I had been diagnosed with this ten years ago, I wouldn’t be here.

“So the more research that is done, the better the treatments and the more survivors there will be.”

This is one of the reasons why Breakthrough Cancer Research wishes to highlight the urgent need for additional research.

The charity, which is celebrating ten years of research excellence, has recently announced an additional €2 million of funding.

This will help push forward new research for the seven cancers responsible for almost half of cancer deaths every year in Ireland, including pancreatic.

It is expected the incidence of these cancers will more than double in the next 30 years.

Currently, the disease affects around 600 people each year in Ireland. While symptoms may not be felt in the early stages, they include pain or discomfort in the stomach area which may spread to the back.

It can also lead to unexplained weight loss, indigestion, jaundice, loss of appetite or feeling full quickly, nausea, a lasting change in bowel habits, a new diagnosis of diabetes without weight gain and tiredness.

Orla Dolan, CEO of Breakthrough Cancer Research, said there are new discoveries and new ideas being developed every day for pancreatic cancer which require funding.

“New knowledge means new ideas which lead to better ways to detect and treat this cancer,” she said.

“One of the key factors in determining a positive outcome for pancreatic cancer patients is early detection.

“However, unlike other cancers where you can see or feel a lump, the pancreas is internal.

“So, by the time people notice something is wrong, the tumour has often grown very large or has already spread outside the pancreas, which makes it more difficult to treat.

“There is currently no screening programme or single test to diagnose pancreatic cancer, as it is not a common cancer and has a low survival rate, so this is the first thing that we want to change.

“The objective of our charity is to fund research which improves outcomes and increases survival rates for all cancers.

“Every breakthrough brings us closer to a future where all forms of cancer can be treated effectively, and survivorship is greatly increased.”

The €2m funding, which will be allocated to researchers, was revealed in the charity’s new five-year research strategy, Making More Survivors.

This strategy highlights Breakthrough’s vision to successfully treat all cancers. They believe this can be achieved by investing more research funding into the cancers which need the greatest attention.

The charity has already successfully brought eight new treatments from the lab to the clinic. It has given the green light to several projects for pancreatic cancer.

“At Breakthrough, we are confident that through our research, we will make more survivors of the low survival cancers too,” said Ms Dolan.

“We are building research expertise nationally and facilitating innovation to transform cancer care, and we are accelerating the translation of lab discoveries into new, better, kinder and smarter diagnostics and treatments.

"Our vision is bold. We will fund fast and fund smart to help deliver 100pc survival for 100pc of cancers.”

For further information, to donate, or to view Breakthrough Cancer Research’s five-year strategy visit breakthroughcancerresearch.ie.