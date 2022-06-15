‘I really feel for what people in Ukraine are experiencing’ –Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on offering his home to a refugee

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has spoken about offering his spare room to help a Ukrainian refugee fleeing the war torn country.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has revealed that a Ukrainian refugee has moved into the home he shares with his long time partner Matt Barrett and ‘it’s going very well.”

Mr Varadkar revealed several months ago that his partner had made an accommodation pledge through the Red Cross portal to house a refugee fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

He revealed today that a refugee has recently moved into their three bedroom Dublin 8 home.

“It’s going very well, she’s a private individual,” he said on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show.

“It’s something that Matt and I decided we wanted to do, weren’t able to do it in the past because we were in an apartment. The second bedroom was effectively our storage space but now that we have a house, we can help and we’re happy to do so

“I really feel for what people in Ukraine are experiencing, this is a small thing that we can do to help out and we’re happy to do it,” he added.

Mr Varadkar said that Mr Barrett registered their house offering the spare bedroom for at least six months.

Despite over 25,000 accommodation offers made through the portal, only over 1,300 people have been housed as a result.

The Government hopes to accommodate a further 6,000 refugees by the end of the summer through accommodation pledges.

Over 35,000 Ukrainian refugees have come into Ireland since the beginning of the war.



