‘I never thought a trip to a five-star spa would nearly kill me’ – the day a mother’s life changed forever

ALTHOUGH it’s been five years since Mary Kelleher contracted Legionnaires’ disease, the experience left a mark that will last a lifetime.

The permanent scarring on her lungs, the “terrifying” bouts of unpredictable fatigue and the fact she had to give up her part-time job and voluntary work serve as a daily reminder of the devastating impact it had on her health.

A romantic trip to a five-star hotel and spa to celebrate her silver wedding anniversary ended up in a three-week induced coma fighting for her life.

The damage done puts her into the high-risk category for Covid-19 and she now has to be “ultra careful”.

"I do my shopping early, I avoid crowds. At the same time I feel it’s important to try to live life as normal as possible as this is what it’s going to be like for some time,” she said.

Mary and her husband decided to “splash out” on a trip to the Muckross Park Hotel and Spa in Killarney, Co Kerry as a special treat to mark 25 years of marriage in 2015.

But lurking in the water of the cold spa facility was an unwelcome guest which would end up nearly killing her.

On her worst days, Mary finds herself wishing her body was like a mobile phone.

“I’d love to be able to just plug myself into the wall and recharge the batteries, but sadly that’s not possible,” she told the Irish Independent.

A couple of days after returning home from Kerry, she started to develop flu-like symptoms. There were headaches, tiredness, muscle aches and a loss of appetite.

“I’d been lucky enough to enjoy good health all my life, so me having to go to a doctor would be very unusual,” she said.

Her GP initially thought she picked up a viral infection. But the symptoms persisted, and now she was suffering a temperature, nausea and there was blood in her urine.

“Some mental confusion started to set in then,” she recalled.

“My family told me I was looking very unwell and I then went to South Doc, where I was told I needed to go to hospital with suspected pneumonia. The last thing I remember was being in a ward in Bon Secours hospital in Cork, before I blacked out.”

While Mary was in a coma, doctors diagnosed her as having Legionnaires’ disease, a severe form of pneumonia caused by the waterborne bacteria legionella. People may contract it when they breathe in small droplets of water in the air or mists which are contaminated with legionella bacteria.

It is a rare disease, but deadly. In Ireland, 21 cases were reported to the HSE in 2019 and 25 the year before. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people above the age of 50 and those with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

“I’ve been told not many people my age survive Legionnaires’, so I’m lucky to be here. I probably shouldn’t be here from what I was told, but I’m a very focused and determined person and I’ve done everything in my power to get myself back to some level of who I was before my illness.

“It was horrendous for my husband and our two children. Both were in college and to be fair to them, they finished out their respective courses and both are now working, but it was a very difficult and traumatic time for them and our extended family.”

When she left the hospital after six weeks rehabilitation, it was like starting from scratch. She had to learn how to swallow and walk unaided as if she was a toddler.

“After initially waking up from the coma I didn’t know if I was going to ever feel normal again. I opened my eyes and a nurse told me not to speak as there was a tube in my throat. I thought it was only the next day after being admitted, I didn’t realise 22 days had passed until I saw some pictures of a family event on the wall that I had missed and couldn’t remember anything about it.”

One of the major lasting symptoms of the disease has been the regular bouts of fatigue.

They come on suddenly, without warning.

“If I was out shopping, I used to be absolutely terrified I’d collapse. I generally do my shopping somewhere with benches, sometimes Tesco would have a drapery department with seats so I could abandon my shopping and go over to one of the benches and let it run its course.”

Last year, Mary had to give up her job as an administrative assistant.

“I tried to go back on reduced hours but the fatigue was too much. I would go into work and have to spend the next day in bed. I tried it for three years and eventually I realised it was never going to work.”

Following the findings of the investigation into her illness, Mary pursued a personal injuries case against The Muckross Park Hotel and NCH Ireland Limited (Chem Aqua), a company which specialises in water treatment solutions. The case was settled in the High Court earlier this year, the terms of which are confidential.

An apology was provided by the hotel to Mary and her family. The hotel said it has made “significant investment” in the facilities and a best-practice legionella prevention programme has been introduced. External water system consultants now visit the hotel monthly to carry out full risk assessments and make recommendations.

“The cold spa facility that was believed to be the issue in this case was removed and the chemical dosing equipment in the spa was replaced to ensure that the spa had a best-in-class system,” the hotel said.

“The hotel made a significant investment in upgrading pipework and installing a digital monitor system on the water pipework to ensure both hot and cold water are always at correct temperatures.”

There have been no further incidents at the hotel since.

For Mary, she hopes that businesses in the hospitality sector take care to ensure nobody else has to experience what she did.

“I never thought going to a five-star spa would nearly kill me. I’ve lost a lot because of Legionnaires’; it has been life-changing”.

