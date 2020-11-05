| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I never thought a trip to a five-star spa would nearly kill me’ – the day a mother’s life changed forever

Mary Kelleher from Cork, who contracted Legionnaires' disease following a visit to a hotel spa. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision Expand

Close

Mary Kelleher from Cork, who contracted Legionnaires' disease following a visit to a hotel spa. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Mary Kelleher from Cork, who contracted Legionnaires' disease following a visit to a hotel spa. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Mary Kelleher from Cork, who contracted Legionnaires' disease following a visit to a hotel spa. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

ALTHOUGH it’s been five years since Mary Kelleher contracted Legionnaires’ disease, the experience left a mark that will last a lifetime.

The permanent scarring on her lungs, the “terrifying” bouts of unpredictable fatigue and the fact she had to give up her part-time job and voluntary work serve as a daily reminder of the devastating impact it had on her health.

A romantic trip to a five-star hotel and spa to celebrate her silver wedding anniversary ended up in a three-week induced coma fighting for her life.

Privacy