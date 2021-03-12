‘I never expected her to die, I thought she would get over it’ – Linda Keating says she still grieves for her mother, Marie, who died 23 years ago

The Keating family was always close but being the only daughter, Linda had a special affinity with her mother, Marie – so, just like her brothers, she was devastated when she passed away in 1998 at just 51 years of age.

Five weeks after her death, youngest brother Ronan co-wrote This Is Your Song with producer Steve Mac, which he performed alongside at the Concert4Cancer fundraising event in August of last year. And now, together with the Mount Sion choir, the song has been released as a charity single for Mother’s Day in honour of Marie Keating – and daughter Linda says she hopes people will support it.

“I never expected my mother to die and genuinely thought she would get over it and move on,” she says. “She had a fear of doctors and we found out after she died that the type of cancer she had was the most curable and if she had done something about it earlier and hadn’t been so afraid of going to hospital, she probably would have survived.

“We adored the ground she walked on and were all devastated when she died – it was like an open wound that just couldn’t heal. So when we set up the Marie Keating Foundation, we wanted to try and help other people in the same situation by providing mobile nursing units and other comforts which would give them some help and basic dignity while they were dealing with their illness.

This is Your Song was written by Ronan after our mother died and performed at the concert last year. The choir wanted to release it for Mother’s Day and we are hoping it will get to Number 1 so we can raise funds to help more people with cancer. It is a beautiful song, and the words are all about my mother and how she reared us.”

Her brother Ronan agrees and wishes to acknowledge the choir who performed with him.

“This song means so much to me and is really a tribute to my Mam,” he says. “She was our everything and we were devastated when she died. Her legacy is the work of the Marie Keating Foundation and the men and women it supports.

“The choir’s performance of the song is beautiful, and it means so much that it is coming out for Mother’s Day. I was honoured to sing alongside the Mount Sion Choir who are an inspiring group of young people and outstanding singers. Recording the video and the track during Covid was challenging and I am very grateful to them and everyone who supported Concert4Cancer last summer.”

Undoubtedly, the song will resonate with many and Linda, who is director of fundraising for the charity, says even after all this time, she is still grieving.

“It has been 23 years since my mother died and every time I hear that song, it just sets me off,” she says. “I miss my mother every day, but Mother’s Day is particularly tough, for all of us, including my father. She was a wonderful mother and had a special and strong relationship with each of her five children. But I suppose being the only girl, we had another bond.

“I remember being in New York when she rang me to tell me she had found a lump. I came home immediately, even though she didn’t think there was any need, and went with her to all of her appointments – even sleeping on chairs in the hospital while she was having treatment. The boys were brilliant too, but I took it upon myself to be there for every step of the way – I guess it was part of the mother-daughter relationship.

“Losing Mam was so hard but setting up the foundation has helped us to keep her memory alive and it was a way of turning a very negative time into something positive – and after over two decades, I would like to think that we have managed to help some families.”

The proceeds from the charity single are being donated to help support the vital work of the Marie Keating Foundation in supporting cancer patients through the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

The single is out now ahead of Mother’s Day and available for on all music streaming sites including: Amazon, Tidal, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Spotify and other platforms worldwide.

A limited run of CDs is also available to buy as a Mother’s Day gift for €10 via the Marie Keating Foundation website, www.mariekeating.ie

You can donate to further support the cause at www.mariekeating.ie/donate

Online Editors