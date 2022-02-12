‘I know what my ending will be if I only stay in Ireland’ – Lynsey Bennett travels to Germany for cancer treatment

Cervical cancer campaigner Lynsey Bennett has landed in France as she begins her journey for cancer treatment abroad.

The mother-of-two is travelling to Germany this week to undergo vital cancer treatment at a clinic there. She was diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer in 2017.

Due the risk of blood clots from air travel, Lynsey cannot travel to Germany by plane and as a result she is facing a long and difficult journey from Ireland to the German treatment centre including a mix of boat, car and train journeys.

The Longford native arrived in Cherbourg by boat this morning and then got a train to Paris.

In a post online, she said: “My brief Emily in Paris moment before jumping on the next train to treatment centre in Germany.”

Ms Bennett shared a video online enjoying yesterday’s sunrise while on the boat for the first leg of her trip. She said such moments remind her of the “beauty in life”.

“This life isn’t perfect, yet we can catch perfect moments even in the midst of all the madness. The peace and calm sitting watching the sunrise yesterday was incredible so grateful to of woken up to amazing weather,” she said.

“It’s during our moments of fear, hurt and sadness... that we should find the sunrise and sit in the peace and beauty and remember to take those moments in the hardest times of our lives to remind you of the beauty in life, that every morning when you wake up it’s the chance to start a new day, new opportunities and that changing your routine if you aren’t happy with your situation can change your life.

“I know what my ending will be if I only stay in Ireland and don’t explore other places for treatments, and other places also may not help me but if I don’t try then all I know is I didn’t give myself a chance.”

Speaking recently, Lynsey said she has "lots of bad days" while living with cervical cancer.

"I'm feeling good but obviously I have lots of really bad days and I often have bleeding from my bowel and lots of pain but sitting here right now, I'm having a good day since I woke up this morning thankfully," she told Virgin Media's Ireland AM programme.

On her current health situation, she added: "Technically my cancer is now acting in the way it should have when I got my prognosis back last year.”

"Amazingly I've had a year where I've got that cancer to hold still, which should have been impossible.”