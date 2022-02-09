‘I just can’t believe how much everything has gone up’ – single mother on struggle to keep up with prices crisis

A single mother has described trying to make ends meet and keep up with spiralling costs as “exhausting”.

Alannah Dawson (46) lives in Co Leitrim and works as a psychotherapist in Sligo town. She has a degree in counselling and psychotherapy.

“I’m a single parent and I’m self-employed so it’s very much doing everything on my own and it’s just balancing it all,” she said.

“My income hasn’t gone up and yet the cost of living has gone up. I’m just finding that quite a challenge because I’ve really noticed everything has gone up, from petrol to groceries, electricity and insurance.

“I just can’t believe how much everything has gone up. I shop in Lidl and Aldi and I’ve really noticed they’ve gone up like the other ones.”

Originally from Dublin, Ms Dawson moved to Leitrim in 2019.

“I couldn’t afford to stay in Dublin and I couldn’t get a mortgage because I’m a single mum. So I begged, stole and borrowed what I could, came to Leitrim and found the cheapest house I could and, with everything I had, I bought it.

“I managed to buy a really small Irish cottage for a very low amount of money, which was the only way I could do it. I went looking for a house with a very tight budget.”

Ms Dawson worked online throughout the pandemic offering remote counselling sessions.

“I’ve worked fully online for the last two years through Covid and now, coming out of it, I’ve realised that I need to branch out and try to go face-to-face because my clients were all online,” she said.

“I now sublet an office in Sligo but because I have a child and he needs to go to school and he needs to be picked up, I can’t work at certain times because I don’t have child support. So I work when he’s at school and sometimes work from home when he’s at home.

“I sublet the office space just one day a week now because I need to build my business to pay for life.

"That obviously costs me to rent a room. but I have to grow the business because I have to try and keep up with the demands of costs.”

Ms Dawson commutes from Leitrim to Sligo and said she has noticed the sharp increase in the price of fuel.

“I have a petrol car and it’s gone up phenomenally. My son is in school in Sligo, so I drive in every day and when you live rurally you do a lot more driving and spend a lot more on petrol,” she said.

“On the days I’m working from home I drop him to school and then drive home but it works – I’ve made it work. But I have to say, in the last few months I’ve really noticed the increase.

“I wouldn’t be lavish, I’m not a big clothes shopper, but definitely [you have to ask yourself] ‘what do you need, what do you not need, how can you change things’. Even just to sit down and see if I can change electricity providers.”

Switching insurance and electricity providers isn’t as easy as some might claim, according to Ms Dawson.

She said: “There’s one thing I have noticed, which is it’s really hard now to talk to anyone if you want to change provider because it’s all automated and online.

"I’ve noticed that to be a huge problem. You end up staying with the provider because you can’t get on to them to discuss your policy.

“I can’t speak to anyone so how do you do it when you can’t speak to anyone? I’ve found that to be really tough.

“They say ‘shop around’, but you can’t speak to them. They’ve used Covid as an excuse, which is ‘well, I’m sorry we’ve no-one to talk to you, you have to go online’.

“But you can’t talk about your policy with a computer, so you don’t get to do that, and I find that really upsetting. It’s totally exhausting.”

Ms Dawson added: “And then your insurance is due and you think ‘oh my God, I better pay for this because I don’t have an alternative and I need to be insured’.

“That’s come up for me time and time again and I find that really disappointing. The prices just go up and we as consumers can’t do anything about it.”

Ms Dawson has even offered counselling to clients at a discounted rate because they too are struggling financially.

“People tell me they can’t afford counselling so, because I work with students as well, I give them dramatically discounted rates.

“We’re talking €20 a session because they’re so desperate and they have no money.

“So, I’m prepared to help people out, yet no-one’s helping me. People really need help and if they can’t afford it, they get left out in the cold.”

Ms Dawson said her 11-year-old son is aware of the day-to-day struggles of managing costs.

“I don’t like money to be a burden for him so I don’t make it a big deal but he’s very aware. He’s like ‘Mummy, that’s probably going to cost a lot of money’ and I tell him that yes, I can’t afford it. I’m lucky I have a child that goes ‘that’s okay, I understand’.

“We have a very simple life, but we have great fun. I don’t need money to have fun with him.”