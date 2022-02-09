| 5.5°C Dublin

‘I just can’t believe how much everything has gone up’ – single mother on struggle to keep up with prices crisis

Alannah Dawson moved to Leitrim from Dublin in 2019 as it was the only place she could afford a place to live

Alannah Dawson says she is really feeling the squeeze as prices have increased across the board, &quot;from petrol to groceries, electricity and insurance&quot;. Photo: James Connolly Expand

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

A single mother has described trying to make ends meet and keep up with spiralling costs as “exhausting”.

Alannah Dawson (46) lives in Co Leitrim and works as a psychotherapist in Sligo town. She has a degree in counselling and psychotherapy.

