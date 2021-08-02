‘I have valid reasons... if you’re local, you should be able to live local’

At 36 and soon to be married, Paul Langan didn’t expect his parents and national school principal to still be instrumental in shaping his future.

But he’s glad they are.

Paul is applying for planning permission for a one-off home on family land, and their support could be crucial.

He got permission from Mayo County Council last year but a neighbour objected to elements of the design and appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

He was shocked by the board’s decision. The contested design issues were not a deal-breaker but the inspector examined other aspects of Mr Langan’s application and decided he did not meet the ‘local need’ criteria.

“It’s crazy. I’m here my whole life, I’m renting here and I’m getting married next year and we want to settle here,” he says.

Hence the letters of support from his former principal and parents, and the local group water scheme who have granted him a connection.

“Some people get letters from the GAA too, but I wouldn’t kick a ball out of my way so I can’t ask them,” he says, only half-joking.

He agrees some controls are needed on one-off houses.

“But I think I have very valid reasons. And if you are local, you should be able to live local. Especially if it’s family land,” he says.

Mr Langan is a lorry driver for a Westport company but also helps out on his 83-year-old grandfather’s farm, which he lives beside, and is a strong support to his parents, whom he wants to build his home beside.

He is keeping his fingers crossed for his current application and would love to have a start on the house before he marries his fiancée, Leona Ruane, next year.

“You’d be thinking about the house and picturing yourself living there. I’m looking forward to having my own shed out the back – Leona can have the house the way she wants it and I’ll mind the shed. We just need the planners to say yes.”