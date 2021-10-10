‘I have gone through difficult times and I have my bad days,’ – Dublin football star Shane Carthy

Dublin GAA player and Pieta ambassador Shane Carthy has revealed keeping active helped him to cope with his “internal struggles”.

The 26-year-old was speaking as he teamed up with the charity for their ‘FeelGood with Pieta’ campaign to mark World Mental Health Day today.

The demand for Pieta services for under-18s has increased by over 40pc since 2020 and almost 8,000 hours of therapy has been provided to the age group.

“From a personal point of view, I resonated with this campaign straight away in terms of the feel-good nature of getting out there and doing something whether it be a walk or a run whatever it may be,” he said.

Mr Carthy said exercise helped him while he was going through a difficult time with his own mental health.

“Keeping active and getting a bit of head space from the kind of internal struggles that I was going through, and then away from that I think there’s no better for the initiative as a whole for society we’ve all been through quite a difficult time in one way or another.

“I was speaking at a school recently and the first thing I noticed was that when I went around, I just noticed that everyone had their head down and there was less interaction, and I’d love it to go back to the old school days, way before my time even, where everyone just went out to play and kick a football,” he said.

Mr Carthy said people are feeling the effects of isolation as a result of the pandemic, he said: “The fact that we have some sort of normality back we’re not all the way there, but we can reintegrate and link back in with people. Just speaking to people and resonating with them that a problem shared is a problem halved.”

Figures show that 86pc of under-18s have experienced suicidal ideation. Depression, anxiety, low self-esteem and loneliness were the most popular triggers for that age group.

He said the younger generation might view high profile people on social media and presume that their life is perfect.

“For me, it’s getting the message out there that their idol is human too. I’m human too and I’m by no means better than anyone else, I can go through difficult times so absolutely so can you.

“I have gone through difficult times and I have my bad days, but because I speak and know an awful lot more than I did it’s an awful lot easier.

“I wish from a selfish point of view that these talks and mental health workshops that are going on in schools and everywhere else, I wish that was there for me back in 2013 when I finished school,” he said.

He added: “We’ve come an awful long way from not speaking about it at all to now educating young people around the signs and symptoms and things to look out for with your mental health to catch it early and then they may not get to the situation where for me it was suicidal ideation.”

Pieta representative, Tom McEvoy, said it’s “crucial” that people maintain a social connection all year round.

“The reason we established the FeelGood campaign nearly four years ago now is because it’s a particular time of year that we’re very conscious of people finding things challenging because of the climate and maybe hope fading for some people.

“We hope that this campaign will allow people a reason to connect with each other again and give them a purpose perhaps to be active and take part in an event.

“We’ve gone through a challenging period a lot of people are thinking to themselves that they’re going to be alone again through a period of isolation again because of winter and we would like people to check in with each other and reconnect,” he said.

The aim of the fundraiser is to encourage people to do something that makes them “FeelGood” as even the little things can make a big difference.

All funds raised will help to provide free lifesaving counselling for those most at risk of suicide.

For further details, see: https://www.feelgoodwithpieta.ie/



