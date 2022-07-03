Ronan Keating has opened up about his son Jack going on Love Island and said he is “so proud” of the 23-year-old.

The Boyzone star revealed the news to the crowd at his concert in the UK on Friday night. The proud dad said he is “very excited” and will be tuning in to watch the dating series every night.

Jack entered the show’s Casa Amor as a ‘bombshell’ on Friday night. Casa Amor is a twist in the show which sees the current boys and girls in the villa split up.

Each group is then introduced to a new set of potential matches to see if their “head will turn” away from their current partner.

“So, I’ve got something that I’ve been wanting to share with you since the start of the tour and it’s very, very exciting because my boy, my eldest boy Jack Keating has been hiding away in Spain for the last couple of weeks, preparing himself for a certain house,” Ronan said.

“My boy Jack is going into Love Island, he’s in Casa Amor and I have been s******g myself, I haven’t been able to share anything with you but now I can.

“Can we talk about it please? Because I don’t know how I feel,” he joked.

The Dubliner added: “I’m very excited about it. He’s gonna be amazing.”

“He’s a sweetheart, he has the biggest heart in the world. I'm so proud of him, and off he goes. It’s his adventure. It’s all about him.”

"I'm going to just sit back and watch love island every night.”

Speaking before joining the show, Jack said: “My dad is a singer, Ronan Keating. He will be watching when I’m on it for sure.

"He’s buzzing for me, me and my dad are very close, we’re best mates."

His mother is the model Yvonne Connolly. She said his entry to the show was “a hard secret to keep”.

"Just when I thought I can’t take anymore excitement my son Jack Keating is heading into Casa Amor tonight,” she wrote on social media.

Viewers will get to see Jack in action in tonight’s episode as he meets the current islanders and tries his hand at finding love.