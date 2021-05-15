‘I have arrived home to a nightmare’ – woman transferred from hotel quarantine to hospital with chest pains 

A WOMAN was transferred from mandatory hotel quarantine to hospital last night suffering chest pains.

Cindy Connolly travelled to Dublin from the UK to care for her 79-year-old father who was released from hospital earlier this week after suffering an adverse reaction to Pfizer’s Covid 19 vaccine.

She got a lateral flow test from the NHS and tested negative for Covid 19 but was told on arrival at Dublin airport she needed a PCR test.

“Dad had his second Pfizer jab about two weeks ago and became unwell a day or so later.

“He was released from hospital earlier this week and I booked a flight home because I wanted to be there to take care of him. I want to be there with him, I want to make sure he’s okay, that he is eating well, I want to build him back up,” she said.

Ms Connolly was admitted to the Mater Hospital at 8pm last night after developing chest pains which she says resulted from the stress of her detention in hotel quarantine. She was released from hospital back to the Croke Park Hotel in Dublin around 4am.

On arrival at Dublin airport on Friday morning she produced a negative lateral flow test but was told she required a PCR test.

“I told my dad don’t worry I’ll be home in a couple of hours, but that didn't happen,” she said.

“Dad was in a car crash years ago when I was sixteen. My mother died in the accident. He has metal in his right side as a result, he can’t walk very far. I am so upset, I have been bawling. I just cannot believe this is happening,” she said.

Around 8pm last night Ms Connolly contacted staff to report feeling chest pains and an ambulance was called. She was put on an ECG monitor and received a negative PCR test from the hospital. She was later transferred back to the isolation facility.

This morning she is waiting to hear whether or not she can leave the hotel and go to her father's home.

Speaking of her experience at 6pm yesterday, before she was hospitalised, Ms Connolly said she was upset and in tears.

“I am not even allowed to go outside for a breath of air or a walk around. I was in tears when the girl escorted me to this room and I have not seen anyone since. Nobody has come to check on me, tell me what is happening; bring me some food, nothing,” she said.

Ms Connolly planned to travel from the airport to her father’s home in The Ward, north county Dublin to care for him.

“I came home to look after my dad. I should be there with him. I wanted to get him into a good routine and build up his system after whatever has happened to him. I can’t do that now so I don’t know what will happen. They told me this would cost me €155 per night. I can’t afford that.

“I haven’t been working due to a fault with my car. My son lost his job due to Covid,” she said.

Ms Connolly, a mother of three living in London, works as a driving instructor. She came home to Ireland on March 9 with a negative lateral flow test and stayed for a month looking after her father.

“My test is a lateral flow test, from the NHS. I said that’s the same test I came in with the last time. I didn’t know anything had changed. If I had known I would have taken a PCR test because I had no idea I was arriving home to this nightmare.”