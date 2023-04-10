‘I had to pay to get deepfake porn removed of me’: Presenter reveals the dark side of being a female gamer

‘Deepfakes’ refer to explicit images or videos which have been manipulated to look like someone without their consent (Sunpi)

Maya Oppenheim© Independent.co.uk

A successful female gamer has spoken about the trauma of discovering deepfake online porn of herself and the urgent and costly moves needed to remove it.

Latest NewsMore