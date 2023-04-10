| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I had to pay to get deepfake porn removed of me’: Presenter reveals the dark side of being a female gamer

&lsquo;Deepfakes&rsquo; refer to explicit images or videos which have been manipulated to look like someone without their consent (Sunpi) Expand

Close

&lsquo;Deepfakes&rsquo; refer to explicit images or videos which have been manipulated to look like someone without their consent (Sunpi)

‘Deepfakes’ refer to explicit images or videos which have been manipulated to look like someone without their consent (Sunpi)

‘Deepfakes’ refer to explicit images or videos which have been manipulated to look like someone without their consent (Sunpi)

Maya Oppenheim

A successful female gamer has spoken about the trauma of discovering deepfake online porn of herself and the urgent and costly moves needed to remove it.

Sunpi, who has over 117,000 YouTube followers, told how she was forced to spend about €570 (£500) on legal fees to get the content taken down.

Most Watched

Privacy