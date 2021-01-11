‘I got out of it even though I wasn’t expected to’ - Michael (107) on surviving the Spanish Flu and his hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine

There are very few people alive today that lived through the Spanish Flu pandemic from 1918 to 1920, and fewer again that contracted the killer flu but lived to tell the tale.

Michael J. O’Connor, from Muckross, Co Kerry can boast both accomplishments.

At 107, Michael is one of the oldest people in Ireland and contracted the Spanish Flu as a child. Doctors expected Michael to die before the age of six but he survived and lived a long and happy life.

Tragically, Michael’s own mother lost her life to the Spanish Flu.

“Everything was going well until misfortune hit the family and we saw poor days,” Michael told reporter Brian O’Connell on Today with Claire Byrne on RTE Radio One.

“We had no particular name for it, it was just the flu. I got it, unfortunately Mam didn’t survive it but I got out of it alright even though I wasn’t expected to do so.

“It was described as double pneumonia as I had both lungs infected. As a young lad, I could see them crying after me as I was dying,” Michael said.

The World War Two veteran discussed the similarities between this pandemic and the Spanish Flu, pointing out that “some got it and some didn’t. Those that got it got a bad dose of it and didn’t survive and some did.

“There are always difficult times. There was never a time that wasn’t difficult for somebody or for groups of people but we never experienced a worldwide difficulty like we are now. Every country and every body is affected,” he said.

Michael recalled the “bitter” atmosphere of the Civil War in the 20s and said it pitted “neighbours against neighbours, and families against families”.

Michael said he remembers the fear of the Black and Tans and said it was a very frightening expression to hear “The Tans are coming tonight”.

“It put the fear of God into us,” Michael said, adding: “there were fields behind our house and the four of us were sent there a few times to keep us out of the way.”

Viruses are not the only danger Michael encountered in his life as he was a radio operator on a boat that was torpedoed in World War Two.

“We were torpedoed on August 18, 1942. A torpedo explodes underneath you and we were fairly well lifted out of it,” Michael said.

Michael says it was a terrible experience but says the ship didn’t lose anybody on that day, luckily.

Michael retired in 1980 after a long career of working hard in aviation after the war, and joked he thinks he has more retirement years than years worked at this stage.

Michael’s nightcap is a mixture of whiskey and milk and he said the secrets to a long life are: “honesty - be honest in your dealings with everybody, be at peace with yourself and try and avoid doing wrong to anybody.”

Michael said he will have his sleeves rolled up and the “hands washed” in anticipation of a Covid-19 vaccine and added: “with the help of god, I was on to the doctor and he said it will probably be February before he gets around to me.”

Michael’s full interview with Brian O’Connell can be found on the RTÉ website.

