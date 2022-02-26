‘I fully expect him to be expelled sooner or later’ - pressure mounts from within Government to expel Russian Ambassador

The Government is facing mounting calls from across the political spectrum to expel Russian Ambassador Yuriy Filatov as international condemnation of the war in Ukraine rises.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher today joined government colleagues Jim O’Callaghan and Timmy Dooley at a protest at the Russian Embassy and held a sign that said: “Ambassador Filatov please go home you are a Putin puppet and have insulted the Irish people with your lies”.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond, whose constituency houses the Russian Embassy on Orwell Road, said he expects Mr Filatov to be expelled “sooner or later”.

“It’s something that can be done [expulsion], it’s within the gift of the Irish Government,” Deputy Richmond told Independent.ie.

His party leader Leo Varadkar told him that it would be more impactful if all 27 EU member states expelled all Russian ambassadors at once, but Mr Richmond said it has “gone beyond that” and he believes Russia’s entire diplomatic team should be expelled.

Deputy Richmond said many Irish citizens have approached him since the conflict broke out in Ukraine and said: “We want him out. As a government TD, we expect you to carry our message that we want him out.”

The Indo Daily: War on Ukraine – What is Ireland’s role and should we shelve our neutrality?

It comes as a candlelit vigil will take place at the Ukrainian Embassy in Dublin this evening in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Read More







Read More

“We shouldn’t underestimate the raw public emotion and disgust at Russia’s actions in Ukraine,” the Deputy said.

“We’ve the Ambassador with two military attachés, a diplomatic team of 20.

“He’s here as a guest of the State and we need to make it quite clear he isn’t welcome. As long as Russia is in Ukraine, their Ambassador has no right to be in Ireland,” Deputy Richmond said.

He added if agreement on an EU-wide expulsion of Ambassadors cannot be agreed, then “Ireland should take the lead”.

This was echoed by Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe who also called for the Russian Ambassador to be expelled from Ireland. The Clare TD wrote to the Taoiseach and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney this afternoon asking for Mr Filatov’s expulsion.

“The Russian government have brought war to Europe and suffering to Ukraine,” he writes in the letter.

“As a government back bencher I may be a very small fish in the vast ocean of geopolitics but I will use my voice and elected position to call out the actions of Russia and its political agents,” he writes.

Meanwhile, Deputy Richmond also said that while Ireland must respect its neutrality in terms of military non-alignment, he said “we have military hardware that Ukrainians are desperately seeking.

“We can send them our javelin missiles and if for some reason people deem that defies our military neutrality then what about the armour, personal protection gear that we can move across?

“We’ve seen the Dutch and the Swedes - who are a neutral country - moving military hardware and software into Ukraine,” Deputy Richmond said.

Opposition leaders also joined the calls for the removal of the Russian Ambassador with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald calling for tougher sanctions on Russia.

“The IFSC in Dublin is a significant European centre for financial services. The Irish Government therefore needs to take a lead in arguing for rapid and decisive sanctions which freeze the assets of Putin’s financial backers, and which shut off the Russian banking system from the European banking system.

“The European Union cannot take a wait and see approach to the course of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine’s sovereign territory.

“Putin has already crossed the threshold of where the EU promised a decisive response.

“The EU must act today with sanctions of such scale where there can be no doubt that Putin, and his oligarch supporters will pay a huge price for choosing the course of military conflict over dialogue and diplomacy."

Boris Johnson has faced similar calls to remove the Russian Ambassador in London this afternoon with Tory MPs and Opposition politicians urging him to strengthen the UK’s stance on the war.