‘I felt alone and isolated. I was drinking too much’ – Richard O’Halloran on his dark days trapped in China

Businessman Richard O’Halloran has described his "extraordinary low point” when felt "alone and very isolated" in China and started drinking heavily to cope with the separation from his family.

Mr O’Halloran returned home in January after being detained in China and separated from his young family for three years.

He told how he “completely turned in on himself” during the dark spiral, which eventually saw him hospitalised.

His wife Tara said she was so "frantic” at one stage, she used to get someone from the Chinese Consulate to regularly knock on Richard’s apartment door to check that he was still alive, as he had ceased all communication with his family.

Mr O’Halloran said there were many dark moments during his time in China.

“Unfortunately, it was something I was preparing myself for, I was preparing myself to be there throughout the entire enforcement period of this process, which was ultimately until the end of the lease of the aircraft and the proposed delivery of the aircraft to China,” he told RTE’s Brendan O’Connor show.

“I turned in on myself, I felt very alone and very isolated.

“That was an extraordinarily low point which I would hope that nobody ever has to go through. I didn’t think that the Irish Government were doing anything at the time to help even though they said they were.”

“As a coping mechanism I was in the hotel and you start having a few drinks and one thing leads to another and not a good idea, it’s alright until it’s not,” he said.

Tara added: “Mentally he had just given up and I suppose as a way of protecting himself, he just didn’t want to engage with us anymore. He was very unwell and at the time was hospitalised. He collapsed and his heart stopped, and he had to be resuscitated.

“We could see him withdrawing and deteriorating, he was just like a different person.

" I tried to talk him through lots of dark times over the phone. He had just given up so at that point I was frantic, and I was ringing whoever it was asking to check on him in his apartment to make sure he’s okay,” she said.

“Because, I physically couldn’t reach him, and I wouldn’t know what was happening to him, so I was desperate and that’s probably when I was at my most desperate with trying to speak to the media.

“They would check and register that he was still alive but that was about all the information I would get back.”

Richard said someone from the Chinese Consulate would simply knock on the door to make sure he was still alive.

Tara added: “We had been told not to do any media but I couldn't just sit there and just let that happen I really couldn’t and that’s why I really started fighting then to raise awareness.”

Richard said he eventually pulled himself out of the dark spiral, saying: “I owed it to my beautiful wife, my kids. I said this cannot continue. I’ve got to be strong if I’m going to get out of here, I’m going to have to deal with the authorities here and be absolutely rigid. It was wipe the slate clean, pull yourself together and get on with life.

“No looking back, no feeling sorry for yourself, I have a duty of care to Tara and the kids, and I better deliver.”

The businessman said he is now so glad to be home with with his wife Tara and children and to have the chance "to start life over again".

“Words are very difficult to describe it, relieved, just so glad that the saga was finally over and just to be home with Tara and the kids. Just to be able to go in my own front door to my own house and just be with the family.

“To start life over again because my life has been on hold for three years,” he told listeners.

“But for Tara, it has not been on hold, she has had to bring up four kids on her own. It was almost like being a forced divorcee, per say, imposed on us, which I would not wish on anyone, quite seriously,” Mr O’Halloran said.

Richard’s wife Tara said the day he returned home was the “happiest day” and that the family reunion was very emotional.

“Honestly it was the most amazing moment, but we still can’t believe that he’s home. The kids almost keep poking him to make sure he’s still there.

"It was very surreal, but it was the happiest day after three years of praying for him to come home.

"It happened quite quickly when we heard that he was going to be coming home,” she said.

“It was very overwhelming, but absolutely the best day of all our lives, I can easily say that.

"It was just wonderful to see him standing there, see the kids being able to hug him, me being able to hug him. It’s hard to describe the feeling it was amazing.”

Mr O’Halloran said he was shocked to see how much his children had grown over the course of the three years.

“It was a shock to see how tall they had all become. Sure, I did the video calls but when you actually see the kids standing in the flesh, they’ve grown so much,” he said.

“I could video call Ben or Amber when they were around and obviously the time difference didn’t lend itself all the time so I would be calling them in the evenings, and I’d be in bed at one or two o’clock in the morning.

“I would try and help Tara and try and do the homework with them. These are things that Tara and I tried to continue so it made it the least difficult for the kids.”

Richard said he has “fallen in love” with his wife all over again and that their relationship is “stronger” as a result.

“Tara is so strong willed, powerful, I can’t describe enough of just how she kept me going,” he said.

“I have fallen in love with Tara all over again, it’s marvelous. It’s just a newfound respect and emotion, I can’t describe it, it’s fantastic.”

Tara said the family are “so grateful” to have Richard home and that it’s still a “novelty”.

“We’re just very grateful to have him home, even having dinner together we’re so grateful for that because we haven’t been able to do that. Even doing the school run, he just wants to do everything that he’s missed in the last three years,” she said.

Tara said there were moments where she was unsure whether he would ever get home or not.

“I didn’t give up hope but it was starting to look the way that he may never come home so I had started to sort of accept in mind head that it might just be me and the four kids going forward but I never fully gave up hope,” she said.

“That’s what kept us both going, the slight hope that he might come home.

“He’s come home with a positivity for life and for our family. He just is appreciative of every little thing which is an amazing gift in a way to be given.

"It’s very difficult to describe but it’s an opportunity out of something awful that’s happened to us.

“I knew I had to get him home one way or another and that was my job.”

The senior Irish aviation leasing executive, who lived with his wife Tara and four children in Foxrock in Dublin, had been trapped in China since travelling to Shanghai in February 2019.

He went there to try to resolve an ongoing commercial and legal issue involving the Chinese owner of the firm he works for, aircraft leasing company China International Aviation Leasing Service (CALS Ireland).

The company’s chairman, Min Jiedong, is serving a prison sentence in China for fundraising fraud.

Mr O’Halloran had been denied an exit from China until the issue was resolved.

Mr O’Halloran’s wife Tara had campaigned tirelessly for his safe return home and previously told the Irish Independent how he had missed his children growing up, with his eldest son now a teenager.