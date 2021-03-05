‘I feel very lucky’ – Billionaire horse breeder Luke Comer recovering after tractor overturns in collision

Billionaire businessman and horse breeder Luke Comer is recuperating at home after a tractor that he was driving was in a collision with a car near Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, last weekend.

Mr Comer (63) told Independent.ie that he would like to pay tribute to the “five-star treatment” that he received from medical staff at St Vincent’s Hospital where he spent four days being treated after the horror collision last Sunday afternoon.

“I still have severe pain in my back and bruising to a couple of my ribs, but I feel extremely lucky that no one was seriously injured in the accident,” Mr Comer said.

“I feel very lucky that I suffered no spinal damage and that the occupants of the car were not seriously injured,” he added.

His tractor overturned in a crash on the road from Enniskerry to Tinnahinch at around 3pm on Sunday.

Read More

Mr Comer was delivering sawdust from one stud farm to another when the accident happened.

Members of the emergency services including Bray Fire Service attended the scene.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area throughout the afternoon while crews dealt with the overturned tractor.

A local nurse was first at the scene and she gave medical attention to all those at the scene.

“I don’t remember very much of what happened – I was knocked out for a few seconds after it and then I woke up with a terrible pain in my back,” he said.

He said the incident which he described as “purely accidental” happened on a bridge “which did not have room for the two vehicles” and that one of the wheels of the trailer unit had made contact with the car when the tractor turned over.

“We are all extremely lucky and everything was done very well by the medical staff who arrived,” he said.

The former plasterer from Glenamaddy, Co Galway, made his fortune with his brother Brian in property around Europe particularly in Ireland, the UK and Germany.

He is a resident of Monaco but regularly travels back to Ireland and said last month in an interview that his hope is to eventually retire and become a full-time horse trainer.

He has around 70 horses at Kilternan on the Dublin/Wicklow border which has been in operation for over two years and he also owns stud farms.

Read More

Online Editors