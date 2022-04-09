| -0.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I feared I would be kidnapped’: how Bill Browder became Putin’s No 1 enemy

He was Russia’s biggest investor until he fell foul of the Kremlin. Bill Browder tells Kim Bielenberg of his campaign for justice for his lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who died in police custody — and explains how he was thwarted in Ireland

Face-off: Vladimir Putin and Bill Browder. Photos by Getty and design by Shane Mc Intyre Expand
Seeking sanctions: Bill Browder has campaigned relentlessly against Putin and his cronies. Photo by Luke MacGregor Expand
Defiant: Vladimir Putin at a press conference on the US Magnitsky Act, where he defended the ban on Americans adopting Russian children. Photo by Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images Expand
Retaliation: Police officers detain a US adoption ban protester in Moscow in 2012. Photo by Evgeny Feldman/AFP via Getty Images Expand
Sergei Magnitsky&rsquo;s grave in Moscow. Photo by Andrey Smirnov/AFP via Getty Images Expand
Freezing Order by Bill Browder Expand

Close

Face-off: Vladimir Putin and Bill Browder. Photos by Getty and design by Shane Mc Intyre

Face-off: Vladimir Putin and Bill Browder. Photos by Getty and design by Shane Mc Intyre

Seeking sanctions: Bill Browder has campaigned relentlessly against Putin and his cronies. Photo by Luke MacGregor

Seeking sanctions: Bill Browder has campaigned relentlessly against Putin and his cronies. Photo by Luke MacGregor

Defiant: Vladimir Putin at a press conference on the US Magnitsky Act, where he defended the ban on Americans adopting Russian children. Photo by Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

Defiant: Vladimir Putin at a press conference on the US Magnitsky Act, where he defended the ban on Americans adopting Russian children. Photo by Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

Retaliation: Police officers detain a US adoption ban protester in Moscow in 2012. Photo by Evgeny Feldman/AFP via Getty Images

Retaliation: Police officers detain a US adoption ban protester in Moscow in 2012. Photo by Evgeny Feldman/AFP via Getty Images

Sergei Magnitsky&rsquo;s grave in Moscow. Photo by Andrey Smirnov/AFP via Getty Images

Sergei Magnitsky’s grave in Moscow. Photo by Andrey Smirnov/AFP via Getty Images

Freezing Order by Bill Browder

Freezing Order by Bill Browder

/

Face-off: Vladimir Putin and Bill Browder. Photos by Getty and design by Shane Mc Intyre

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

Bill Browder used to be an ardent admirer of Vladimir Putin back in 2003 when the American was a big-shot investor in Russia.

The financier made a fortune after the break-up of the Soviet Union and the emergence of a new post-communist Russia. At one stage, he valued his investment fund, Hermitage Capital, at $4.5bn.

Most Watched

Privacy