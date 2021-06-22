It is 36 years since Barbara Walsh, a mother-of-seven, disappeared without a trace from her Connemara home.

The 33-year-old was last seen asleep on the couch in her kitchen at Rusheenamanagh, Carna, in Co Galway at 4 am on the morning of June 22, 1985.

Her granddaughter Aideen Walsh (25) from Carraroe tells the Irish Independent she believes something happened to Barbara that night.

And that the answers to the mystery of her disappearance are held locally in Carna.

"I don't think she left. I think something happened to her that night. She loved her children," says Aideen.

The night before Ms Walsh disappeared, a group consisting of her husband Macdara, his brother Patrick, sister Catherine, two off-duty gardaí, a priest, neighbours and other friends went back to her home after a gathering in the local pub Moran's.

Barbara was last seen sleeping on the sofa by her daughter, Jacquie, who was 14 at the time.

The mother of seven, with children ranging from nine months to an 18-year-old daughter, had no passport, and the family had no car. There was no sign of her having packed, and she left her glasses and shoes behind her.

Gardaí have now partnered with Crimestoppers, who have offered a cash reward to anyone who can supply information that leads to a significant breakthrough in the case.

Detective Sergeant Colm Mac Donnachadha said the investigation into Ms Walsh's is active, and he believes there can be a resolution for the Walsh family.

"Carna is a close-knit Gaeltacht community, and we believe there are people in this community who may have information that can help our investigation.

"We are appealing to the people in the community surrounding Rusheenamanagh to come forward with any piece of information however small and allow An Garda Síochána to evaluate its importance in unlocking this mystery."

Det Mac Donnachadha says some people present at the party on the night of Barbara's disappearance may hold information, but some crucial witnesses are dead.

"Barbara was with her husband Macdara- also known as Micky Aindriú locally – his brother Patrick who was home from Australia, and his sister Catherine who was home from Boston.

"They were socialising with friends in the local pub in the village Carna called Moran's. They decided at closing time they would go back to the house.

"They invited a number of people back. We have identified those people, and we have spoken to some of them. Unfortunately, some of them had passed away, including Patrick, Catherine and Macdara."

"The last sighting then of Barbara was by her daughter Jacqueline. She woke up and walked into the kitchen, and found her mother asleep on the couch.

"She remembers getting a pillow from the hotpress and a blanket and putting the pillow under her head and the blanket over her. She thinks that was at around 4 am.

"And that's it, the last sighting of Barbara Walsh, nobody has seen her since. It really is a mystery but one that we will hopefully resolve."

Aideen Walsh says her mother Jacqui's final moments with her mum haunt her.

"Still to this day, she (Jacqui) always says she wishes she woke her up or she went to sleep on the couch with her, and nothing would have happened to her.

"We did know about it growing up, but we didn't speak about it very much because it was very upsetting for my aunts, uncles and my mom.

"As we got older and we started to learn what happened, and it was just heartbreaking.

"You would never think from my mom this happened; she always cared for us and looked after us. She would never let us see her upset.

"Even the smallest bit of information could help us and connect the dots for Colm and try and bring us to some kind of peace.

"We are willing to keep this going until we get answers. We are not going to stop."

Aideen says her grandfather Macdara who died in 2007, was haunted by his wife's disappearance.

"It was very hard for him because he had seven children to look after, the youngest being nine months.

"I know my older aunts helped a lot to try and help him. He was like another dad to us. He looked after us all the time. He was just a great grandfather, and I can just imagine that's how he was as a dad.

"But obviously, it was hard on him because he didn't know where his wife was gone or if she had left.

"But I don't think she left. I think something happened to her that night. She loved her children."

What happened to Barbara after Jacqui last saw her asleep at 4 am, mystifies Aideen.

"People had left, and she was asleep on the couch.

Asked does she think someone came back to the house having earlier left the party, Aideen said, "It's very hard to say."

Det Mac Donnachadha said that Barbara's disappearance is being treated as a missing person case at this point.

"We need more information, or we need to find her (remains) before we can upgrade this missing person case to murder.

"We haven't completely ruled out that she may be still alive, but we have liaised with Interpol, and we don't believe she left the country. She did not have a passport.

"There is no evidence she is still residing in this country.

"We have taken DNA samples from the family, and that is on the missing persons database.

"Her children don't believe it is possible their mother walked out on the seven of them."

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025, Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, any Garda Station, the confidential line 1800 666 111.